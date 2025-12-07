Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, declared Sunday that the line behind which Israeli forces have pulled back in Gaza now effectively serves as a “new border,” according to a statement released by the army.

During a visit to forces in northern Gaza on Sunday, he said the so-called "yellow line" was the new border, a forward defensive line for Israeli border communities and also an attack line.

The yellow line represents a new division of territory in the Gaza Strip and extends between 1.5 and 6.5 kilometers into the coastal area. Israel thus controls slightly more than half of Gaza where more than 2 million Palestinians live.

Before the new border was drawn, the Gaza Strip was around 41 kilometers long and between 6 and 12 kilometers wide.

"We will respond with full force to any attempt to threaten our forces," Zamir said, adding Israel would not allow Hamas to re-establish itself in the Gaza Strip.

Under a ceasefire agreed with the Palestinian group, the Israeli army has withdrawn behind the yellow line, which gets its name from yellow concrete blocks and signs on the pullback line.

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks have killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000, according to Gaza health authorities.

U.N. Resolution 2803 established a Board of Peace, an international stabilization force (ISF), and a new administrative committee in Gaza to support the cease-fire and transitional governance arrangements.

According to official Gaza authorities, Israel has committed hundreds of cease-fire violations and killed 366 Palestinians since the deal took effect on Oct. 10. In many cases, Israeli military has claimed the attacks were against those who crossed the yellow line.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.