Israeli army advanced into Khan Younis in southern Gaza late Wednesday as Palestinian authorities reported at least 48 deaths in continued Israeli airstrikes across the enclave.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that the latest killings took the death toll at least 44,580 in nearly 14 months of the genocidal war.

Residents said tanks advanced one day after the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders, saying there had been rocket launches by Palestinian resistance members from the area.

With shells crashing near residential areas, families left their homes and headed westward toward the nearby humanitarian-designated area of al-Mawasi.

Palestinian and United Nations officials said there were no safe areas left in Gaza and most of its 2.3 million people have been displaced multiple times.

An Israeli airstrike at a tent encampment in al-Mawasi killed at least 21 people and wounded several, medics said. The Civil Emergency Service said the attack sparked fires in several tents housing displaced families.

The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted senior Hamas members operating from the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.

Another Israeli airstrike hit three houses in Gaza City, killing at least 10 people and wounding many others, the territory's emergency service said.

Many victims remained trapped under the rubble with rescue operations underway. There was no immediate army comment on this incident.

Medics said 11 people were killed in three airstrikes on areas in central Gaza, including six children and a medic. Five of the dead had been queuing outside a bakery, they said.

A further nine Palestinians were killed by tank fire in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, medics said.

Israeli forces also fired on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in north Gaza for the fifth straight day, hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya said. Three of his medical staff had been wounded, one critically, on Tuesday night, he said.

Drone strikes

"Drones are dropping bombs filled with shrapnel that injure and anyone that dares to move," said Abu Safiya. "This situation is extremely urgent."

Residents in three towns – Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun – said Israeli forces had blown up dozens of houses.

Palestinians say Israel's army is trying to drive people out of the northern edge of Gaza with forced evacuations and bombardments to create a buffer zone.

The Israeli army denies this and says it has returned to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping in an area where it had previously cleared them out.

The army says militants frequently use residential buildings, schools and hospitals for operational cover. Hamas denies this, accusing Israeli forces of indiscriminate attacks.

The genocide began after the Hamas incursion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which caused 1,208 deaths, according to official data.