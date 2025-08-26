Israeli soldiers inscribed the names of U.S. celebrities Billie Eilish and Mark Ruffalo on artillery shells fired into Gaza, ridiculing the singer and actor for their vocal support of Palestinians.

Images circulating online Monday show 155mm shells scrawled with the names of the Grammy-winning singer and the Hollywood actor, alongside the taunt: "You can go to Gaza.”

The stunt comes as both celebrities have been vocal in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and humanitarian access to the besieged enclave.

Eilish and Ruffalo were among hundreds of artists who signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter and wore symbolic red pins at the Oscars in 2024, urging Washington to halt weapons supplies to Israel and press for a cease-fire.

Israel has killed more than 62,700 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a cease-fire, has pursued genocidal attacks against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 62,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.