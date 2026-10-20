Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday killed a Palestinian man and his wife and injured five others, according to medical sources and witnesses.

The attacks occurred amid continued Israeli violations of a cease-fire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The couple's bodies and four injured Palestinians, including three women, arrived at al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a western Gaza City home, a medical source told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA).

Witnesses told AA that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at a family home near al-Shifa Hospital, killing the couple and injuring others. The strike sparked a fire in the house that civil defense crews later extinguished, witnesses added.

In eastern Gaza City, the Israeli army shelled and fired heavily from military vehicles and quadcopter drones toward homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Tuffah neighborhood.

Shelling and gunfire continued through the night. Witnesses heard several explosions as the Israeli army demolished homes and civilian structures in areas it controlled.

Israeli warships also fired toward Gaza City's northern coast, while military vehicles fired heavily toward the Sudaniya area in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces injured a Palestinian girl when they fired toward tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Iqlimi area south of Khan Younis, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks fired heavily toward homes and tents for displaced people in central, southern and northern Khan Younis. The army also extensively demolished areas it controlled east of the city, witnesses added.

Earlier Monday, another Gazan was killed and three others were injured when an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in western Gaza City.

Another Palestinian also sustained moderate injuries when Israeli forces opened fire toward tents housing displaced people in the Nahr al-Bared camp area southwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israeli violations of the cease-fire agreement had killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured 5,421 others as of Monday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,400 Palestinians, injured over 175,000 others and damaged or destroyed around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure during its war on Gaza.