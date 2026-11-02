Israeli strikes killed three Palestinians and wounded 10 others in the Gaza Strip Monday, while a fourth Palestinian died of wounds sustained in an attack the previous day, according to medical sources.

A man was killed and five others, including a woman and two girls, were wounded in a strike in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA). Witnesses said an Israeli drone fired at least one missile toward a Palestinian in the area.

Another strike in Khan Younis killed a Palestinian man and wounded four others, one critically, the medical source said.

In central Gaza, a 40-year-old man was killed and another Palestinian was moderately wounded in an Israeli attack east of Deir al-Balah. Medics cited by Reuters identified the location of the fatal strike as al-Masdar.

A fourth Palestinian man died Monday of wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on al-Mawasi Sunday afternoon.

The Israeli military said it carried out two strikes targeting Palestinian resistance members but provided no further details.

Witnesses also reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a bomb on a gathering of Palestinians east of al-Masdar village, east of Deir al-Balah. They said Israeli forces demolished homes and buildings outside their deployment areas east of the village.

Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers have entered the area in recent days amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, according to local sources. They said the destruction of homes and civilian structures had forced several families to flee.

Military vehicles also opened heavy fire toward areas east and south of Khan Younis, local sources and witnesses said.

In Gaza City, witnesses reported artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli military vehicles toward eastern neighborhoods, while Israeli naval vessels opened fire toward the coastline.

Israel has stepped up strikes in recent weeks, accusing Hamas of rearming and launching attacks in violation of a year-old cease-fire. Hamas denies trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the agreement.

Israeli attacks have killed 1,583 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 others since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel says four soldiers died during that period.

The U.S.-brokered agreement calls for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but negotiators have made little progress toward agreeing on terms for Hamas to disarm or Israel to withdraw its troops.

Israeli forces control about two-thirds of the territory after ordering residents out of those areas. Nearly all of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents live in the remaining third, which remains under Hamas’ effective control, mostly in makeshift tents and damaged buildings amid the ruins.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 74,500 Palestinians and wounded more than 175,000 others since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion that caused about 1,200 deaths in southern Israel.