Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen economic and security ties.

The meeting, a second since Abbas hosted Gantz in August in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, was held late on Tuesday at Gantz's home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported, a first such trip for Abbas in more than a decade.

Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh said the two discussed the "importance of creating a political horizon," to bring an end to the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The last round of peace talks collapsed in 2014.

The pair also discussed "the tense conditions on the ground due to the practices of settlers" as well as "many security, economic and humanitarian issues".

"We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures and emphasized the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence – for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said on Twitter, according to Reuters.

Their talks mark the highest-level public meetings between Abbas and an Israeli minister since Israel's new government was formed in June. But few see prospects for a resumption of peace talks with Israel's coalition government headed by hawkish Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who opposes Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinians seek an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with a capital in East Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories during the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians have limited self-rule in the West Bank. Israel annexed East Jerusalem, a move not recognized internationally, and in 2005 pulled out of Gaza, which is now controlled by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Hamas, which has fought several wars with Israel, condemned the Abbas-Gantz talks. It went against the "national spirit of our Palestinian people", a Hamas statement read.

"This behavior by the leadership of the Palestinian Authority deepens the Palestinian political divide, complicates the Palestinian situation, encourages those in the region who want to normalise relations with the occupier, and weakens the Palestinians' rejection of normalization," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Israel's right-wing opposition party Likud also condemned the latest meeting, saying that "concessions dangerous for Israel's security were only a matter of time". Likud added a dismissive reference to Bennett's governing coalition, which includes an Israeli Arab party for the first time.

"The Israeli-Palestinian government has put the Palestinians and Abbas back on the agenda... it is dangerous for Israel," Likud said.

Gantz's meeting with Abbas follows a visit to the region by U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.