Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday called for an end to more than 20 months of attacks in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing calls at home and abroad to halt the offensive.

The appeal follows Israel’s recent cease-fire with Iran, which concluded a brief but intense escalation. Foreign leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, have since urged Netanyahu to de-escalate the Gaza conflict as well.

“There is no longer any benefit for the State of Israel from continuing the war in Gaza — only damage on the security, political and economic level,” Lapid told members of his parliamentary group.

“This is also the position of the army,” he added, citing comments by Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who reportedly told the cabinet that the military no longer has defined objectives in Gaza and that the next steps require a political decision.

Despite its stated aim of dismantling Hamas, Israel has failed to eliminate the group after more than a year and a half of war. Lapid warned that without establishing an alternative governance structure in Gaza — potentially with support from Egypt and other Arab states — Hamas will continue to operate.

“Hamas will not be eliminated as long as an alternative government is not brought into Gaza,” Lapid said.

A public opinion poll conducted by Israeli broadcaster Kan after last Tuesday’s cease-fire with Iran found that nearly two-thirds of respondents want the war in Gaza to end.

Netanyahu on Sunday said that the military success against Iran created “opportunities,” including efforts to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza. “Of course, we will also have to solve the Gaza issue, to defeat Hamas, but I estimate that we will achieve both goals,” he said.

Israel’s genocidal attacks killed at least 56,531 people in Gaza, the vast majority civilians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The United Nations considers these figures credible.