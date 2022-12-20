A Middle East summit kicked off Tuesday in Jordan, where regional and international players are hoping to help resolve key regional crises, particularly in Iraq.

The "Baghdad II" meeting, which also includes officials from France and the European Union, follows an August 2021 summit in Iraq's capital organized at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Iraq only recently arrived at a fragile compromise government after a year of political stalemate.

The summit, held at Sweimeh on the shores of the Dead Sea, was aimed at providing "support for the stability, security and prosperity of Iraq", the French presidency said in a statement, adding it hoped this would benefit "the entire region."

The meeting takes place as several countries in the region are mired in unrest.

Syria remains a battleground for competing for geopolitical interests and Lebanon is stuck in an economic and political quagmire.

For over three months, Iran has bloodily suppressed a wave of popular demonstrations sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The meeting was also being attended by the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who has been mediating talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Borrell met with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday ahead of the summit's official launch.

The European diplomat tweeted that the meeting was "necessary ... amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations" and that they agreed to keep communications open.

'No one expects miracles'

Baghdad II will see Jordan host Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Iran's foreign minister and delegations from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Jordan, which has seen strikes and protests against rising fuel prices in recent days, has said the army will deploy on the road from Amman airport to the Dead Sea conference center, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of the capital.

"This summit has great ambitions but no one expects miracles," says Riad Kahwaji, director of the Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis.

France's role as a mediator is crucial, Kahwaji said, with Paris "keeping the thread of dialogue on behalf of Westerners with Iran, especially as the Vienna nuclear negotiations are currently in a stalemate."

The Dubai-based analyst said it is necessary to gauge the "disposition of Tehran – which plays a central role in the crises of the region from Iraq to Syria through to Lebanon and Yemen – to compromise."

Iran's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict through the supply of drones to Russia further complicates the discussions, Kahwaji said.

Tehran has accused regional rival Saudi Arabia – with which it has had no diplomatic relations since 2016 – of fomenting unrest in Iran as protests rage on.

Ahead of the summit, Iran's Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran was "ready to return to normal relations" with Riyadh "whenever the Saudi side is ready."

Test for Iraq

The conference is also a test for Iraq's al-Sudani, appointed prime minister in late October after more than a year of political deadlock.

Considered closer to Iran than his predecessor, Mustafa al-Kadhemi, this is Sudani's first major international meeting.

In its statement, the French presidency said it hoped for "continuity" from the new Iraqi leader.

Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting scholar at the European Council on Foreign Relations, believes the first summit in 2021 had been intended to allow Kadhemi to show he could "gather neighboring leaders, in particular the Gulf states, in Baghdad."

During this meeting, Sudani will have to demonstrate "he can maintain these relations and show that they do not depend on personal ties," Hadad said.

"I think this time around, both Iraqis and non-Iraqis would like to see a more serious agenda coming from this conference," he added.

The meeting was also expected to address issues such as global warming, food security, water resources and energy cooperation.

Macron will also meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, an "ally in the fight against terrorism", according to Paris.