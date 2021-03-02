Morocco has told government departments to cease cooperation and contacts with Germany's embassy in the North African kingdom due in part to Berlin's stance over Western Sahara, a senior Moroccan diplomat said on Monday.

In the letter addressed to the prime minister and published by Moroccan media, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said the decision to suspend dealings with the embassy as well as German cultural organizations was taken in response to "deep misunderstandings" on "issues fundamental for Morocco."

The senior diplomat cited Germany's reaction to the U.S. decision in December to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, as well as its decision not to invite Morocco to an international meeting about Libya last year. The moves showed "disregard" by German authorities, the diplomat said.

The Algeria-backed Polisario Front and Morocco fought for control of Western Sahara from 1975 to 1991, with Rabat taking over the desert territory before a United Nations-brokered cease-fire in the former Spanish colony in 2008. Morocco insists its claim to sovereignty over Western Sahara is non-negotiable, despite the rival claims of the Polisario, which seeks independence.

After former U.S. President Donald Trump declared Washington's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, Germany called a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the issue.

Morocco has over the past year played a role in Libyan diplomatic negotiations, hosting talks between members of the country's rival parliaments, outside the U.N.-facilitated process begun at last year's Berlin meeting.

Rabat has had generally good relations with Germany, which is a major donor. Three months ago the foreign minister hailed the "excellence of bilateral cooperation" after Berlin released 1.38 billion euros ($1.66 billion) in support for Moroccan financial reforms and coronavirus countermeasures.

The German embassy in Rabat was not immediately available to comment.