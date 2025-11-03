Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown his support behind a controversial bill from far-right ministers that would allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners, deepening concerns over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians amid its ongoing offensive in Gaza.

The far-right Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, submitted the bill, which will go to a first reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The draft law states that "the death penalty shall be imposed on any person who intentionally, or through indifference, causes the death of an Israeli citizen out of racist motives, hatred, or intent to harm the State of Israel.”

Bills in Israel must pass three readings in the Knesset to become law.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that Coordinator Gal Hirsch told the Knesset’s National Security Committee on Monday that Netanyahu had expressed support for the measure.

Hirsch said he had previously opposed the bill "because of the risk it posed to the lives of the living hostages in Gaza.”

"The hostages are now alive, and therefore my opposition no longer stands,” he added.

In October, Hamas released 20 Israeli living captives as part of a cease-fire deal brokered under U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Also on Monday, the Knesset’s National Security Committee approved sending the bill to its first reading, according to a statement from the Jewish Power Party.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly called for a law authorizing the execution of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

More than 10,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including women and children, and face torture, starvation and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups. Several detainees have died in custody.

Rights organizations say Ben-Gvir has sharply worsened prison conditions, restricting family visits, cutting food rations and limiting prisoners’ access to showers.