"In Gaza, nearly 75,000 displaced people are sheltering in over 100 UNRWA buildings – many damaged and overcrowded," the agency said in a statement on U.S.-based social media, X.

UNRWA affirmed that its teams are working "tirelessly to keep shelters safe and dignified, providing water, sanitation, waste collection, and hygiene support every day."

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, around 2 million of the enclave's 2.4 million residents have been displaced over the past two years of Tel Aviv's genocidal war in the enclave.

Nearly 288,000 Palestinian families have been left homeless, with displaced civilians struggling to survive in small, overcrowded areas lacking basic necessities, the office added.

The first phase of a cease-fire took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under U.S. President Trump’s 20-point plan.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,800 people and injured more than 170,600, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.