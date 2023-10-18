Palestine will submit a complaint to the International Criminal Court for Israel's attack on a Gaza hospital that killed nearly 500 people, including children and refugees, according to Palestine's ambassador to Athens.

"The Israeli action in the last 11 days which killed thousands of Palestinians including women and children is a crime against humanity."

"We will effort to bring those who are responsible for these before the International Criminal Court," Ambassador Yussef Dorkhom said in response to a question by Anadolu Agency (AA) in a news conference if Palestine is considering political and legal action regarding the attack and ongoing Israeli aggression.

Dorkhom maintained that Israel is distorting the facts and spreading fake news about the attack and he urged Greeks and the media to not be deceived by the campaign.

Regarding the Greek government's stance on the Israeli-Palestine conflict, he said Greece should be careful not to give legitimacy to the Israeli army's crimes.

Dorkhom also urged the Greek government to pursue a balanced policy on the matter.

"Greece should intervene immediately by putting pressure on the far-right government of (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war against our people," he said.

Greeks rally in Athens in support of Palestine

Thousands of Greeks marched in Athens on Wednesday evening in support of Palestine, carrying banners with anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans.

The demonstrators chanted full-throated slogans for Palestine's freedom while carrying Palestine flags and displaying banners with slogans condemning the U.S., EU, and Israel for decades of bloodshed in the Middle Eastern country.

The rally was called by the major left-wing trade union PAME, and it was attended by Palestine Ambassador to Greece Yussef Dorkhom and Dimitris Koutsoumpas, secretary-general of the country's fourth largest party, the Greek Communist Party (KKE).

Thanking the crowd and organizers and Greek people in his speech, Dorkhom said "Our people have never ceased to fight for the right to freedom and life. The criminal terrorist occupation will end."

Koutsoumpas also addressed the rally participants and said that they want nothing less than freedom for Palestine.

"Our country should not be part of the Israeli massacre of Palestinians," he remarked.

At least 471 people were killed and 342 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

The conflict began Oct. 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood -- a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to ease the "epic human suffering."

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure in Israel stands at more than 1,400.