The Palestinian National Council (PNC) welcomed a verdict by South Africa's Constitutional Court distinguishing between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism.

"The ruling represents a victory to the values of freedom, democracy and justice," PNC chairperson Rawhi Fattouh said in a statement.

He said the verdict affirms "South Africa's support to...the struggle of our people against the [Israeli] apartheid."

The PNC is the legislative body of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court of South Africa issued a ruling stating that criticism of Zionism was not considered criticism of the Jews.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas hailed the court verdict, saying it will encourage judicial authorities around the world to "take similar judicial steps."

South Africa backs the Palestinian cause with formal diplomatic relations established in 1995, a year after the end of apartheid.

It downgraded its embassy in Tel Aviv in 2019 and pulled out its ambassador.

In November, the South African government withdrew its support for the Miss Universe candidate in Israel over the country's atrocities against Palestine.