A Palestinian girl's last drawing before being killed by an Israeli attack depicted the Turkish flag along with those of a few Arab countries.

Rafif Ebu Dayir, 11, was having lunch with her family on the lawn of her house when a nearby business center was hit.

The shrapnel from the bombing killed Rafif and her uncle, Ziyad Ebu Dayir.

The last picture she drew depicted a demolished building near her house. Almost as if she was predicting her death, Dayir drew a Turkish flag along with the flag of a few Arab countries.

Her uncle Halid Ebu Dayir told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his niece lost her life seven days before her birthday.

"She was telling her father that she wanted to become a doctor and treat children," he said.

While recalling how its attacks have claimed the lives of 66 children, he said: "For what crimes were these children killed? I'm asking 'the state of Israel,' the state which claims to defend human rights."

A picture of 11-year old Palestinian Rafif Ebu Dayir, who was killed in an Israeli attack, is displayed on a phone, Gaza Strip, Palestine, May 30, 2021 (AA Photo)

Since April 13, clashes erupted across the occupied territories because of Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, restrictions on Palestinians in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to evict 12 Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers.

Tensions moved to Gaza on May 10, leading to a military confrontation between Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance groups where Israeli warplanes caused an unprecedented scale of destruction in the occupied territory.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire took effect last Friday, putting an end to 11 days of the worst fighting in years. At least 279 Palestinians were killed, including 69 children and 40 women, and more than 1,900 others were injured in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and the West Bank, according to Palestinian health officials.