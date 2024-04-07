Israel's genocidal war that has devastated the Gaza Strip entered its seventh month Sunday, with talks toward a truce and hostage release deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas expected to resume in Cairo.

As the bloodiest ever Gaza war passed the half-year mark, Israel's government has faced a growing international backlash against its brutal military campaign and mass street protests at home.

Relations with top ally Washington have deteriorated and the Middle East is on edge over a potential response from Hamas ally Iran to a deadly strike on Tehran's consulate building in Syria last week that was widely blamed on Israel.

Israel has faced a storm of international outrage over the killing of seven aid workers of the U.S.-based food charity World Central Kitchen in a Gaza air strike on April 1.

U.S. President Joe Biden in a terse phone call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday demanded vastly greater aid deliveries into the territory now threatened by famine.

Biden also urged an "immediate cease-fire" and hinted at making U.S. support for Israel conditional on curtailing the killing of civilians and improving humanitarian conditions.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also demanded that "this terrible conflict must end."

"We continue to stand by Israel's right to defeat the threat from Hamas ... and defend their security," Sunak said. "But the whole of the U.K. is shocked by the bloodshed."

A Palestinian father-of-six in northern Gaza, Muhammad Yunis, 51, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) the territory's 2.4 million people desperately need a reprieve from the bombardment and suffering.

"It's been half a year and the bombing and starvation continue," said the man from Beit Lahia, now a broken landscape of shattered buildings.

"Watching the thin bodies of our children takes away our souls ... I feel helpless and humiliated," he said.

"Isn't the bombing, death and destruction enough? There are bodies still under the rubble. We can smell the stench."

Jonathan Whittall, an OCHA official, stands near the destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital during an assessment by a U.N. Convoy, in Gaza City, Palestine, April 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Hospital an 'empty shell'

The Gaza war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion of southern Israel, causing the death of 1,170 people, Israeli figures show.

Resistance members also took more than 250 hostages, and 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 who the army says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,137 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said Sunday another four of its troops had been killed in Gaza, bringing the toll to 260 since it launched ground operations in late October.

Vast areas of Gaza have been turned into a rubble-strewn wasteland and its people have been trapped in a dire humanitarian crisis amid an Israeli siege.

Gaza has received only sporadic aid via a road crossing with Egypt, airdrops and two sea shipments – but aid agencies warn the deliveries fall far short of the dire needs.

Under U.S. pressure, Israel has pledged to allow for the first time aid deliveries through its Erez border crossing with northern Gaza.

After months of Israel's brutal war, most of Gaza hospitals are out of action and the largest, Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, lies largely in ruins.

After a fierce weeklong raid there, Al-Shifa is "now an empty shell with human graves," said World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

New truce talks

Months of stop-start cease-fire talks have made no headway since a weeklong truce in November saw some hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

In a new push in Cairo, CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani will join Egyptian officials for indirect talks from Sunday between the Israeli and Hamas delegations, Egypt's Al-Qahera News said.

Hamas has confirmed that its core demands are a complete cease-fire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces – conditions Israel has previously rejected.

Washington blames the failure so far on Hamas's refusal to release sick and other vulnerable hostages, while Qatar has said Israeli objections to the return of displaced Gazans are the main obstacle.

Biden wrote to Egypt and Qatar's leader ahead of the talks urging them to secure commitments from Hamas to "agree to and abide by a deal," a senior administration official told AFP.

Biden's call with Netanyahu included discussions on "empowering his negotiators" to reach a deal, said U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Mass protests

Netanyahu has come under intense pressure at home from families and supporters of hostages, and from a resurgent anti-government protest movement.

Ten of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv and other cities Saturday, demanding "elections now."

Among the protesters was Israel's centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, who was later headed to Washington, his Yesh Atid party said.

Lapid was expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

He will also meet Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who last month called for a snap Israeli election to give voters a chance to get rid of Netanyahu.

Fears that the war could spread have intensified after Iran vowed to hit back for the killing of seven of its Revolutionary Guards in an airstrike Monday on the consular annex of its embassy in Damascus.

Iran's leaders have pledged retaliation and the leader Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, has called the consulate strike a "turning point."

Israel's military said Sunday its warplanes had struck Hezbollah sites in eastern Lebanon's Baalbek region, where the group has a strong presence, in retaliation for one of its drones being downed.