More than two years after Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza, in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion, tens of thousands of Gazans remain in tents or damaged homes under Israeli army control and checkpoints, with many now fearing forced displacement west of the so-called Yellow Line.

When Umm Ahmed's children, trembling with fear, ask where the family can go to escape Israel's continued bombardment in southern Gaza's Khan Younis area, she has no answer.

In her small, devastated village near Khan Younis city, recent Israeli drone and artillery strikes shattered the tenuous sense of peace delivered by a cease-fire that has largely held since Oct. 10.

Residents say the strikes have targeted neighborhoods east of the Yellow Line – a demarcation established under the truce between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military says its troops are deployed in the area in accordance with the cease-fire framework, accusing Hamas members of crossing the Yellow Line and carrying out attacks

Umm Ahmed, 40, said: "We don't sleep at night because of fear. The bombardments in the east are relentless."

"My children tremble at every explosion and ask me, 'Where can we go?' And I have no answer."

Her home in Bani Suheila has been completely destroyed, yet the family has stayed, pitching a tent beside the ruins.

"Staying close to our destroyed home is easier than facing the unknown," Umm Ahmed said.

Crossing the Yellow Line to al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, is not an option for them.

There, makeshift camps stretch as far as the eye can see, housing tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled the fighting.

"There is no place left for anyone there, and not enough food or water," Umm Ahmed said, as Gaza remains trapped in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

'We will not leave'

The Israeli military blames continued threats from Hamas for its actions in the area.

"The IDF's current operations in Gaza, and their deployment in the Yellow Line area in particular, are carried out to address direct threats from terrorist organizations in Gaza," the Israeli military said in a statement to AFP.

The war in Gaza was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion that caused 1,221 deaths, according to official Israeli figures.

Israel's genocidal campaign, in comparison, has killed nearly 71,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

The vast majority of Gaza's more than 2 million residents were displaced during the war, many multiple times.

A fragile cease-fire has been in place since Oct. 10, though both sides regularly accuse each other of violations.

Under the truce, Israeli forces withdrew to positions east of the Yellow Line.

Children play at the Nuseirat camp for displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine, Dec. 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Earlier this month, Israeli army chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir described the Yellow Line as the "new border line" with Israel.

"The Yellow Line is a new border line – serving as a forward defensive line for our communities and a line of operational activity," he said to reserve soldiers in Gaza.

For Palestinian officials, the line is seen as a tool for permanent displacement.

"The objective is to frighten residents, expel them from their areas, and force them west," said Alaa al-Batta, mayor of Khan Yunis, denouncing the bombardments as "violations of the cease-fire agreement."

Mahmud Baraka, 45, from Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, described constant artillery fire and home demolitions in the area.

"It feels like we are still living in a war zone," he said.

"Explosions happen as if they are right next to us. The objective of the occupation is clear: to intimidate us and drive us out, so the region is emptied."

For now, residents feel trapped between bombardment and displacement, uncertain how long they can endure.

Despite the danger, Abdel Hamid, 70, refuses to leave his home located north of Khan Yunis, where he lives with his five children.

"We will not leave ... this is our land," he said.

"Moving would not be a solution, but yet another tragedy."