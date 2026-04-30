Türkiye denounced Thursday the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters and the arrest of at least 20 Turkish nationals.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, since the flotilla originated there.

Fidan underlined that Israel’s illegal intervention in the flotilla off the coast of Greece’s Crete, in international waters, risked the lives of civilians of various nationalities and violated international law, Foreign Ministry sources said.

The minister also called for a joint stand by the international community against “illegal intervention.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry was quick to condemn Israeli action, calling the illegal intervention “an act of piracy,” saying it is taking “all necessary steps” regarding its citizens and other passengers on board.

“By attacking the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the oppressed people of Gaza, Israel has targeted humanitarian values and international law,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Israel’s actions also violated the principle of freedom of navigation in international waters, adding: “We call on the international community to take a united stance against this lawless act by Israel.”

“All necessary steps are being taken in coordination with relevant countries regarding the situation of our citizens and other passengers on board the fleet,” it added.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş strongly condemned the interception of the Gaza-bound flotilla, describing it as an unacceptable act of “piracy” in international waters.

“This barbaric act by Zionist Israeli terrorist forces targeting law, humanity and conscience cannot be justified under any circumstances. This attack also constitutes a clear war crime against humanity,” Kurtulmuş said X social media.

He said those “standing for human dignity” must raise their voices against such actions and openly support the people of Gaza, urging the international community not to “fail this test.”

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the Israeli intervention in international waters constituted “a clear violation of law and an unacceptable attack.”

Crime against humanity Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that targeting a civilian-led humanitarian initiative represented a threat not only to aid efforts but also to “the shared values of humanity.”

“Israel has demonstrated through this intervention that it is engaging in piracy in international waters,” he said, calling on the international community not to remain silent and to take a firm stance in defense of law, justice, and freedom of navigation.

Separately, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Omer Çelik said on NSosyal that efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza represent “a noble act on behalf of humanity.”

Describing the Israeli intervention as “barbarity” targeting a global “alliance of humanity,” Çelik condemned the action and said it amounted to “another crime against humanity.”

He urged the international community to deliver a united response, adding that the condition of Turkish nationals and other passengers on board is being closely followed.

Israel has imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving about 1.5 million Palestinians out of roughly 2.4 million homeless after their homes were destroyed during the war.