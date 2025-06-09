Türkiye strongly condemned Israel on Monday for intercepting the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship "Madleen" in international waters, calling it "a clear violation of international law."

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the vessel, which was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza and included Turkish nationals on board, was stopped by Israeli forces while sailing in international waters.

"The intervention of the Israeli forces against the ship "Madleen," which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, including our citizens on board, while it was in international waters, is a clear violation of international law," it said.

"This heinous act by the Netanyahu government, which threatens the freedom of navigation and maritime security, once again demonstrates that Israel is acting as a terrorist state," the ministry added.

The ministry accused Israel of using hunger as a weapon in Gaza and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid, calling it part of what it described as ongoing genocidal policies.

"The rightful reaction of the international community against the genocidal policies of Israel, which uses hunger as a weapon in Gaza and prevents the delivery of humanitarian aid, will continue," the Foreign Ministry said.

It also added that "Israel's aggressive and unlawful actions will not silence the voices that stand up for human dignity and universal values."

Tensions between Türkiye and Israel have escalated in recent months over the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s military actions and blockades, which it says have deepened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The statement comes as international pressure grows on Israel to allow more humanitarian access to Gaza, where aid groups warn of widespread famine and civilian suffering.

Türkiye has called on the international community to continue responding to what it sees as violations of international norms, reiterating that Israel’s actions will not deter global outrage over its conduct in Gaza.

The Israeli government has not yet commented on the incident.