Türkiye has told its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country unless their stay is necessary over growing security risks in the region.

A Foreign Ministry statement late Sunday urged Turkish citizens to leave or exercise extreme caution due to the possibility that the security situation there will deteriorate rapidly.

Tensions have soared since the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from the Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

Turks in Lebanon should be cautious and should not go to Nebatiyeh, South Lebanon, Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel governorates unless it is essential, the ministry said in a statement.

"Those who do not need to stay in Lebanon should leave Lebanon while commercial flights are still operating, if possible," it said, adding that Turks should avoid traveling to Lebanon unless essential.

Earlier Sunday, France and Italy urged their citizens in Lebanon to leave the country due to the risk of military escalation in the Middle East.