U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed his call Sunday for a two-state solution in the Middle East, saying it remains the "only viable path to peace" even though deadly Israeli violence persists in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Guterres wrote on X that the United Nations would "not waver in its commitment" to seeing Israel and a Palestinian state live side by side in peace and security.

"The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination," Guterres said, calling for "two independent, sovereign, democratic States – Israel and Palestine."

His appeal came hours after he condemned an Israeli military strike Friday night on a Gaza clinic operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) that killed two staff members.

Guterres said Saturday he was "shocked and saddened" by the killings and stressed that all parties must uphold international humanitarian law, including the obligation to protect medical facilities and humanitarian workers.

MSF said the two men worked as watchmen at the clearly marked clinic, whose coordinates had been shared with the Israeli military. The organization denounced the strike as "a direct hit" and said it brought the number of its staff killed in Gaza to 17.

The Israeli military identified the dead as Ahmad Abou Hassira and Moaz Sobh, describing them as Hamas members. It claimed that the men doubled as clinic security guards and maintained that the strike did not target a hospital or damage medical infrastructure.

Relatives and Palestinian officials rejected the allegations. The Palestinian ambassador to France, Hala Abou Hassira, identified the 25-year-old Ahmad Abou Hassira as her cousin and condemned the strike on X.

Another relative told reporters at his funeral Saturday in Gaza City that he was "an unarmed civilian with no affiliation to any political faction or military organization."

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned the strike on X as "outrageous and unacceptable," demanding that attacks on health workers stop.

In the occupied West Bank, meanwhile, Israeli media reported Sunday that a Palestinian was killed overnight in the village of Madama after stones were thrown at Israeli forces and an Israeli army officer was wounded in the altercation.

Israeli violence across the Palestinian territories has remained persistent since the October 2023 Hamas incursion.

In response, Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 74,700 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

Although a cease-fire took effect in October 2025, more than 1,650 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to a tally based on ministry data. Seven Israeli soldiers died during the same time.

In the West Bank, on the other hand, Israeli military operations killed more than 1,100 Palestinians since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, amid a sharp rise in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property.