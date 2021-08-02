Iran must face up to the consequences of its "outrageous" attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

"Iran should face up to the consequences of what they've done," Johnson told reporters.

"This was clearly an unacceptable and outrageous attack on commercial shipping," he said.

"A U.K. national died. It is absolutely vital that Iran and every other country, respects the freedoms of navigation around the world and the U.K. will continue to insist on that."

Two crew members of an oil tanker attacked off Oman were killed in the assault, the firm managing the vessel said. Zodiac Maritime said Friday that the two crew members came from the U.K. and Romania. It said it knew of no other injuries among the crew.

The attack Thursday night targeted Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. The location is over 300 kilometers (185 miles) southeast of Oman’s capital, Muscat.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

Iran denied Sunday it launched the drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people, even as Israel alleges Tehran carried out the assault amid heightened tensions in the region.