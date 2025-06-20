U.N. experts on Friday condemned Israel’s continued military strikes on Iran, warning the escalation threatens to undermine the international legal order.

"These attacks represent a flagrant violation of fundamental principles of international law, a blatant act of aggression and a violation of jus cogens norms," the experts said in a statement.

Israeli strikes targeted nuclear and uranium enrichment facilities, air defense systems, media offices and residential areas, killing Iranian scientists and military commanders. The experts said preliminary figures indicated at least 224 people were killed in Iran, about 90% of them civilians. Iran’s response killed 24 civilians in Israel and damaged a hospital.

"Israel's attack and Iran's response - with successive waves of attacks against each other’s territory - have resulted in many civilian casualties," the experts said.

They emphasized that even in self-defense, states must respect the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution. The strikes coincided with diplomatic talks in Muscat to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which experts said may indicate "deliberate undermining of peace initiatives."

"We are gravely concerned that the recent strikes form part of a broader pattern of unlawful unilateral acts by Israel," they said, citing ongoing occupation, apartheid, and violence in the West Bank and Gaza.

They called for an immediate end to hostilities, respect for international proceedings on genocide and war crimes, and a halt to arms transfers to Israel.

"Failure to act will drag the entire region and beyond into the abyss," they warned.