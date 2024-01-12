The U.N. deplored Israel's systematic blocking of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as hospitals, already devastated by Israel's relentless attacks, struggle to treat patients.

After planning aid missions to the north, U.N. agencies said their convoys were subjected to slow and unpredictable inspections and then a near-systematic refusal from the Israeli side to proceed.

"Operations in the north (are) increasingly more complicated," Andrea De Domenico, head of the U.N. aid agency OCHA's office in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Speaking from Jerusalem at a virtual press briefing, he described how detailed coordination was required with a network of checkpoints, and "the Israelis have systematically, or quasi-systematically, refused" to let them through.

In recent days, he said the agency had had three missions partially approved out of 21 requested.

Lucia Elmi, special representative for the U.N. children's agency UNICEF in the Palestinian territories, also lamented that "we can't get sufficient aid."

"The inspection process remains slow and unpredictable, and some of the materials we desperately need remain restricted, with no clear justification," she said.

'Inhumanity'

De Domenico said the Israeli military was particularly wary about allowing fuel into the north, especially to hospitals.

"They have been very systematic not to allow us to support hospitals, which is something that is reaching a point of a level of inhumanity that, for me, is beyond comprehension," he said.

Meanwhile, the U.N.'s World Health Organization (WHO) said that it finally managed to reach Al-Shifa hospital in the north on Thursday for the first time in over two weeks after seven failed attempts.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter, that the mission allowed the delivery of desperately needed aid, including 9,300 liters of fuel.

He said, "The team reported that Al-Shifa, previously Gaza's premier hospital, has (partially) re-established services."

The hospital, which WHO described as "a death zone" after it largely ceased operations following raids and occupation by Israeli troops in November, now has 60 medical staff, Tedros said.

It also has "a surgical and medical ward with 40 beds, an emergency department, four operating theatres, basic emergency obstetric and gynecologic services."

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the war erupted.

'Disaster of epic proportions'

The U.N. has long described desperate scenes in the few barely functioning hospitals in the north, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, medicines and fuel.

While the partial resumption of services at Al-Shifa was good news, Tedros emphasized that "the consumption of fuel is much higher, and the need for medical supplies is increasing."

Elmi meanwhile stressed the urgency of allowing more aid through, especially for Gaza's children.

"Children in Gaza are running out of time, while most of the lifesaving humanitarian aid they desperately need remains stranded between insufficient access corridors and protracted layers of inspections," she said.

"Mounting needs and a constrained response is a formula for a disaster of epic proportions."