The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned recent strikes on Qatar's capital Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement agreed to by all 15 members, including Israel's ally the United States.

Israel launched an unprecedented strike targeting political leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the Qatari capital on Tuesday. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel were killed in the attack.

That marked escalation of Israel's military action in what the United States described as a unilateral attack that does not advance U.S. and Israeli interests.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their condemnation of the recent strikes in Doha, the territory of a key mediator, on 9 September," read the statement by Council members, which conveyed "deep regret at the loss of civilian life."

The United States traditionally shields its ally Israel at the United Nations. U.S. backing for the Security Council statement, which could only be approved by consensus, reflects President Donald Trump's unhappiness with the attack ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Security Council has been largely paralyzed in inaction on Gaza due to repeated vetoes by the United States and other member states.

"Council members underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar. They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," said the statement, drafted by Britain and France.

The widely condemned Doha operation was especially sensitive because Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a cease-fire in Gaza.

The statement stressed the need for the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip and ending the suffering in the Palestinian enclave as a "top priority" for the Council's agenda.

The Security Council will meet later on Thursday to discuss the Israeli attack at a meeting due to be attended by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.