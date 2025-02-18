U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday that any agreement on Gaza’s future must enhance regional security, the State Department said.

Rubio, who arrived from a trip to Israel, made the comments when he met the de facto ruler ahead of talks Tuesday with a Russian delegation in the Saudi capital.

But Israel's 16-month genocidal war dominated discussions, according to reports.

Rubio and the crown prince "reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the cease-fire in Gaza and ensuring that Hamas releases all hostages, including American citizens," a State Department statement said.

"The secretary underscored the importance of an arrangement for Gaza that contributes to regional security," it added.

The two "discussed ways to advance shared interests in Syria, Lebanon, and across the region, to include Red Sea security and freedom of navigation," said the statement, which did not refer to President Donald Trump's widely criticized plan for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and move away the Palestinian population.

A Saudi statement said only that Rubio and the crown prince "discussed regional and international developments" and "efforts to assure security and stability in the region."

Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations have strongly opposed the U.S. plan for Gaza and State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made no mention of the proposal in the statement.

Rubio also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan but neither commented to reporters afterward.

The State Department, however, said that in the talks with the crown prince, Rubio highlighted "the strength of the U.S.-Saudi relationship" and "looked forward to increased economic and defense cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia."

Trump, in his first term as president, launched efforts to establish diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The Gaza war has hardened Arab attitudes towards normalization, however.

In Jerusalem, the U.S. secretary of state gave strong support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his uncompromising military operations in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion of southern Israel.

Witkoff played a key role in securing the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas which took effect on Jan. 19 and led to an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.