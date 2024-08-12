Western countries led by the U.S. and U.K. have boosted their military presence in the Middle East amid growing regional tension.

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and told the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area.

The moves come as the U.S. and its allies push for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire in Gaza and project power against any potential escalation by Iran following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah member in Beirut.

Officials have been on the lookout for retaliatory strikes by both Iran and Hezbollah for the killings and the U.S. has been beefing up its presence in the region.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement that Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant earlier in the day and reiterated America's commitment "to take every possible step to defend Israel and noted the strengthening of U.S. military force posture and capabilities throughout the Middle East in light of escalating regional tensions."

The Lincoln, which has been in the Asia Pacific, had already been ordered to the region to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group, which was scheduled to begin heading home from the Middle East.

Last week, Austin said the Lincoln would arrive in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area by the end of the month.

It wasn't clear Sunday what his latest order means, or how much more quickly the Lincoln will steam to the Middle East. The carrier has F-35 fighter jets aboard, along with the F/A-18 fighter aircraft that are also on carriers.

Ryder also did not say how quickly the USS Georgia-guided missile submarine would reach the region.

He said Austin and Gallant also discussed Israel's military operations in Gaza and the importance of mitigating civilian harm.

The call comes a day after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 93 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest attacks of Israel's 10-month genocidal war.

UK vessels in Cyprus

Meanwhile, several British amphibious assault ships have reportedly docked on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, which already hosts U.K. troops at a base in Akrotiri.

Local daily Havargi reported Sunday that "the density of foreign military forces on Cyprus is increasing" and more than 1,000 commandos were kept ready at Akrotiri airport inside the U.K.'s sovereign base area.

It said more than one British amphibious assault ship arrived off the coast of the Greek Cypriot administration, but no additional information was provided.

Some local broadcasters also confirmed the report, citing military sources.

Earlier Friday, the USS Wasp, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, docked at the island's Limassol Port.

While opposition parties and some activists protested the U.S. warship's arrival, Greek Cypriot administration spokesperson Konstantinos Letimbiotis claimed that the recent ship and aircraft movements are part of the island's humanitarian role in light of regional developments.

According to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) media, an unidentified submarine was also spotted by a kayaker off the coast of Limassol.

Amid Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and tensions with Iran and Lebanon, local media has criticized the U.S. and several European countries' military buildup in Southern Cyprus, particularly AKEL – the main opposition party.

Israel's genocidal Gaza war, which was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, has so far killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.