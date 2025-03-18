In Balıkesir, the Balıkesir Liseli Keşşaflar Museum has been established in honor of the scouts who fell during the Gallipoli campaign. The museum exhibits items that belonged to the students, materials and clothing used during the war, and photographs that tell the story of their sacrifices.

The museum is housed in a historic building located in the Karaoğlan neighborhood. The building, donated by Ismail Hakkı Özmumcu and his family to the Balıkesir Liseliler Association, was restored to its original condition by the Balıkesir Metropolitan Municipality and transformed into a museum after being registered by the Monuments Board.

Located in one of the city’s oldest historic districts, the museum now welcomes visitors eager to learn about the sacrifices made by these brave scouts and students.

Tribute to Gallipoli martyrs

The museum commemorates the memories of 94 scouts from Balıkesir who lost their lives in the Gallipoli campaign. Visitors can view personal belongings, war materials, clothing and photographs that reflect the contributions and sacrifices of the scouts.

The photograph of the scouts and students is displayed at the Balıkesir Liseli Keşşaflar Museum, Balıkesir, Türkiye, March 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Professor Nahide Şimşir, a Balıkesir University’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences historian, shared some historical context with Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters. She explained that, during the Ottoman period, students from Balıkesir traveled to Istanbul for scouting training. These students then returned to their schools to teach scouting skills to others.

"These scouts actively participated in organizations such as the Balıkesir Defense of the Homeland and the Navy. They played vital roles in Turkish history, contributing to heroic efforts that are forever engraved in our collective memory," Şimşir said.

She emphasized that the people of Balıkesir showed immense patriotism during World War I, particularly at the Gallipoli front, where hundreds of locals became martyrs or veterans. Their love for the homeland is written in the proud chapters of history.

Şimşir highlighted that Balıkesir functioned as a crucial logistical support center and hospital for the Gallipoli Campaign. "The people of Balıkesir, regardless of age or gender, worked tirelessly day and night, caring for the wounded, ensuring food supplies and assisting in the production and distribution of weapons. Local publications, like the Karesi newspaper, along with Ottoman archives and photographs, stand as major witnesses to this selfless dedication."

She also noted that Balıkesir was the source of a unique food, known as seferberlik çöreği (mobilization bread), which was sent to the Gallipoli front lines and did not spoil, further underscoring the city’s crucial role.

The worn shoes of 94 scouts and students are displayed at the Balıkesir Liseli Keşşaflar Museum, Balıkesir, Türkiye, March 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Museum to remember

Esin Balıbek, president of the Balıkesir Liseliler Association, explained the association's efforts to preserve the memories of the martyrs and veterans. The museum, open to visitors six days a week and free of charge, aims to educate the public about the contributions of Balıkesir High School alumni and the scouts.

"We want to tell the story of Balıkesir High School and its scouts. One of our rooms is dedicated to other high schools in Türkiye that also lost students during the war. Our exhibits include war materials, clothing, personal belongings and various tools that were used during that period," Balıbek said. The museum is frequented by visitors of all ages, from kindergarteners to university students, along with teachers and parents.

The canteen and lantern used by scouts and students are displayed at Balıkesir Liseli Keşşaflar Museum, Balıkesir, Türkiye, March 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Aydın Ayhan, a historian and academic from Balıkesir High School, recalled that, due to the war, scout students were brought to Balıkesir High School as boarders from Edirne. Following the decision of the Ottoman sultan, these scouts and other students were sent to the front lines.

Ayhan shared that he learned these details from the school archive, the Karesi newspaper and magazines collected by his father. He praised the dedication of those who worked hard to prepare the museum, adding that many more items will be added to the collection in the future.