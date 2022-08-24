Bella Hadid, one of the most sought-after names in the fashion world, said that she regretted not having the opportunity to grow up in "Muslim culture" with her Palestinian father, Mohamed, during an interview with GQ Magazine.

Hadid stated that her family was "torn apart" when her mother, Yolanda, took her to California after her divorce from her father, moving her away from the Palestinian side of her family who lived in D.C.

The 25-year-old model said, "I would love to be with my father every day and live in a Muslim culture, but that choice was not given to me."

She also stated that she was exposed to racism and bullying because she was often the only Arab girl in her class, noting that the situation made her feel "sad and lonely."

The supermodel is now gearing up to make her acting debut in the drama "Ramy" which tells the story of an American-Muslim who embarks on a spiritual journey in a "politically divided New Jersey neighborhood." Hadid explained that her role in "Ramy" revived her desire to reconnect with her origins.

According to the Daily Mail, Hadid also said that her friendship with show star Ramy Youssef helped her feel more comfortable discovering her faith.

Bella Hadid is the second child of Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, who separated in 2000 after seven years of marriage.

Bella's older sister is fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, and the two have a younger brother, Anwar, who came to the public eye after his relationship with 26-year-old Grammy and Billboard award-winning Dua Lipa. Anwar Hadid also models like her older sisters.