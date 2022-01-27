With a growing interest in Islamic culture and history, Bangladeshi readers have been enjoying reading books about the Ottoman Empire lately, according to booksellers and publishers in the country.

In its heyday, the Ottoman Empire spread from Budapest in the north to Mecca in the south, and Algiers in the west to Baghdad in the east.

To mark the day the Ottoman Empire was founded, on Jan. 27 booksellers in the capital Dhaka shared the bestselling titles.

One of the most popular books is "The Ottoman Empire" written by Ali Muhammad Sallabi, they said.

A translated copy of the book was first published in 2019 and within a span of two years, the seventh edition is now being circulated in bookstores across Bangladesh.

"This is a large volume and we normally don't publish such books unless there is a serious demand due to the financial risks involved. But our experience with this title has been very good," Abdullah Khan, founder and director of Muhammad Publications, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Some other bestselling books are "Muhammad Al-Fatih" by Sallabi, "Unknown Chapter of Ottoman Empire" by Mustafa Armağan, "Sultan Abdülhamid" by Sallabi, "Sanjak-e Usman" by Prince Mohammad Sajal and "Sultan Suleiman" by Kazi Abul Kalam Siddik.

Many other books on Turkey are also popular, including "Erdoğan: The Change Maker" by Hafizur Rahman, "Davam" by former Turkish Prime Minister Necmeddin Erbakan, "From Atatürk to Erdoğan: 100 Years of Changing Turkey" by Mostafa Faisal Parvez, and "Al-lam’at" by Turkish Islamic scholar Said Nursi.

Speaking to AA, Abu Jafor, a professor of Islamic Studies at the Islamic University in Bangladesh, said the golden era of the Ottoman Empire inspires Muslims across the world to serve humanity and uphold the true spirit of Islam.

"It is a very positive aspect that a good number of people, especially the youth in Bangladesh, are studying the Ottoman history to learn how the religion of Islam was placed before the whole world to establish justice," Jafor said.

Mahdi Hasan, who translated "The Ottoman Empire" in Bengali, said that reading about the conquest of Istanbul by Sultan Mehmed II inspired him to delve deeper into Ottoman history.

"I came to know from a saying of the Prophet Muhammad that a blessed person would conquer Constantinople and it prompted me to read up on Sultan Mehmed II. I felt I had the responsibility to share the lessons I had learned to millions of Bangla-speaking people," he said.

Turkish series and Erdoğan

The charismatic personality of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has emerged as a strong voice for oppressed Muslims worldwide, has also piqued the interest of many Bangladeshis in learning about the history of Turkey.

Moreover, Turkish historical fiction series such as "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection Ertuğrul") and "Kuruluş Osman" ("The Ottoman") have also introduced the Turkish culture to thousands of Bangladeshis.

"It is very interesting that many university students and teachers are buying books related to Ottoman Empire in the last couple of years,” said Belaet Hossain, the owner of a private library and bookstore in Dhaka.

Mushfika Naorin, a student of Dhaka University, said reading about the Ottoman Empire had rejuvenated pride in her Muslim identity.

"After reading about the history of the Ottoman Empire and enjoying 'Diriliş Ertuğrul' and 'Kuruluş Osman,' I am now very confident about my identity as a Muslim,” she said.

Drawing inspiration from the Ottoman Empire, another student, Tahmidur Rahman said: "As a Muslim, I have decided not to waste my time anymore and acquire knowledge."