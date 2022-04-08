The third installment of “Fantastic Beasts” returns with a pointed swap in the cast of the infamous powerful dark wizard Grindelwald: Mads Mikkelsen replaces out-of-favor actor Johnny Depp.

Mikkelsen is great at playing the bad guy. After much-acclaimed performances in incredibly successful films like "Rogue One: The Star Wars Story" and "Another Round," the Dane now plays Grindelwald of the "Fantastic Beasts" world.

In the series' latest sequel, "The Secrets of Dumbledore," Grindelwald has set himself no lesser task than wiping out the muggles – what people without magical abilities are called in the Fantastic Beast universe.

However, not everyone was pleased with Mikkelsen replacing Johnny Depp, who had starred as Grindelwald in the first two spin-off films, also serving as prequels to the Harry Potter saga. However, the famous Hollywood star was asked to step down due to domestic violence allegations.

Jude Law stars as a younger Albus Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore". (DPA)

Artistically speaking, stepping into Depp's shoes is no simple task, but Mikkelsen seems to do it with ease. His portrayal of Grindelwald in "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is characterized by cool malice that will leave viewers paralyzed in their chairs.

The third "Fantastic Beasts" film, out in Britain and the United States in April, generally manages to emotionally engage the viewer more than its predecessor, "The Crimes of Grindelwald." While many fans found the second film's plot too complex, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling together with Steve Kloves managed to write a more coherent screenplay.

"The Secrets of Dumbledore" is directed by David Yates, who already directed four Harry Potter films and the first two "Fantastic Beasts" films.

In one of the first scenes, a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, meets his then-friend Grindelwald, who doesn't conceal his hatred for muggles. They are smelly creatures and he will destroy their world, Grindelwald tells his friend.

Dumbledore, who later becomes Harry Potter's most important mentor, is prevented from fighting with Grindelwald himself as the film proceeds due to a blood pact they agreed on in the early years of their friendship.

While we already know from the Harry Potter series that the friendship with Grindelwald took a dark turn at some point in Dumbledore's life, the latest "Fantastic Beasts" film takes a closer look at this complex relationship between the two greatest wizards of all time.

Mads Mikkelsen stars as Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore".

And more of Dumbledore's secrets will be revealed as he recruits a group of outsiders to thwart Grindelwald's plan for world domination. Once again, an oddball magizoologist with a suitcase full of magical animals Newt Scamander, played again by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, takes a leading role.

His friend from the first two films is by his side, muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler). Initially reluctant to join them, he is won over by the witch "Lally" Hicks, whose dry sense of humor adds a bit of levity to the film.

Of course, other magical creatures from the first parts are also back, like the popular mole-like Niffler and Pickett, who resembles a green stick insect.

In the end, many of Dumbledore's secrets are revealed, and there is still time for feelings, friendships and even a wedding that no one expects.