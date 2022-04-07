Aras Bulut Iynemli, a Turkish actor who breathed life into a number of well-known characters for several TV series, is getting ready for a new project in which he will be starring with world-famous actress Emma Watson.

The highly anticipated Disney+ project will air for audiences in Turkey in June with the launch of the Atatürk series. Announcing that he will play the role of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of Turkey, in the series, Aras Bulut Iynemli said he was honored to play the role.

According to Birsen Altuntaş of tv100, British actress Emma Watson, who most famously played Hermione in the widely popular Harry Potter film series, will also star with Iynemli. This partnership has already created quite a stir in Turkey.

Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer will compose the music of the Atatürk series, the first season of which was designed as six episodes.