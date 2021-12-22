The iconic Daniel Craig's swan song as 007, “No Time to Die,” and 2021's most-anticipated science-fiction film "Dune" dominated the first round of films at the 94th Oscars as the Academy unveiled its annual shortlists Tuesday ahead of the formal nominations. Both films were shortlisted in four categories after 10 were announced on Tuesday.

"No Time To Die" was shortlisted for makeup and styling, music (original song), sound and visual effects.

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic "Dune," starring Timothee Chalamet and Oscar Isaac, was also shortlisted for makeup and styling, music (original score), sound, and visual effects.

Other categories announced were a documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film and live-action short film.

Several films received were shortlisted in two categories. Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film "Belfast," starring Jamie Dornan, was shortlisted for sound and music (original song) for Down To Joy.

Cast members Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pose as they arrive for a U.K. screening of the film "Dune" in London, Britain, Oct. 18, 2021. (REUTERS)

Dornan, 39, recently told The Times it was "brutal" that his late father could not have seen the film, which focuses on the troubles in Northern Ireland, which comes out in January.

"Spiderman: No Way Home," starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, also picked up two shortlist nominations for sound and visual effects.

The web-slinging blockbuster was a box-office smash hit in its December opening weekend, making an estimated $600 million worldwide.

It was beaten only by "Avengers: Infinity War," which earned $640 million worldwide, and "Avengers: Endgame" which earned $1.2 billion.

Three more Marvel films were nominated for visual effects: "Black Widow," "Eternals" and "Shang Chi: Legend Of The Ten Rings."

Netflix's "The Power Of The Dog" – starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – was shortlisted for music (original score) and sound.

Singer Billie Eilish also picked up two shortlist nominations for her documentary "The World's A Little Blurry" and Bond theme tune "No Time To Die." She wrote and performed the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell.