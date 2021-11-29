The 2021 edition of the Sustainable Living Film Festival (SLFF) is set to take place online on Dec. 1-5. The festival will present documentaries revolving around the possibility of a future shaped by creativity, purpose, determination and diversity.

The future is not far away, and it will be determined by the steps that we take until 2030. What kind of world do we want to live in in 2050? The selection of SLFF 2021 focuses on the changes that we can make at various levels from society to industry, from community to family and the individual to build a better world for our future. It brings the audience together with inspiring stories from different parts of the world with the prominent themes of “System Change,” “Changing the World through Work,” “For Climate” and “Thinking of Water.”

A poster of "Discovering Hydrogen." (Courtesy of SLFF)

The movies being showcased under the theme “System Change” reveal some clues about how the system changes needed for our future may be realized. In “Changing the World through Work,” movies aim to inspire the business world and trigger the transformation with some examples of enterprises that have created a positive impact in the social and ecological systems they are operating in.

While the movies with the theme “For Climate” reveal few hints for a future renewable energy system, discussing the role of hydrogen and telling the stories of local energy cooperatives in Europe, productions taking place in the theme of “Thinking of Water” investigate the place of water in our lives and how it is impacted by climate change.

Besides, the festival will also screen movies focusing on different aspects of climate change, fishing, eco-tourism and different pollution-related initiatives in the Mediterranean region.

In the official selection of the festival, 14 features and seven short movies will greet viewers. Among the features are “Beyond Zero,” “Black Trail,” “Blue Future,” “Building Common Ground,” Discovering Hydrogen,” “Journey to Utopia,” “Nanoworld: The Key to Our Survival,” “Reflection: A Walk with Water,” “Remedy,” “Seeding Change: The Power of Conscious Commerce,” “Shelter,” “Solutions,” “The Keepers of Corn” and “We The Power.”

A poster of "Black Trail." (Courtesy of SLFF)

The short movies include “Current Revolution: Nation in Transition,” “Our Sea of Waste,” “Plankton,” “Shepherd's Song,” “The 25% Revolution,” “Tibetan Harvest” and “Transforming Lives and Landscapes – The Inga Tree Model.”

All the screenings will be free of charge as part of the festival, only registration is required at surdurulebiliryasam.net.