An episode of a TV series co-produced by Indonesian Rk23 pictures and Turkish Sıla Film is being filmed in central Turkey’s Konya province. The shooting of the Turkish-Indonesian “I Found You” (“Menemukanmu”) is taking place in the Fatma Sultan Mansion.
The series is co-produced by Indonesian producer Ervina Işlenen and Turkish producer Zafer Çamaşlıoğlu with a big production team of 73 people. The production’s episode shot in Konya will be broadcast in Indonesia during Ramadan.
The plot of the episode starring Yoriko Angeline, Debo Andryos, Yasmin Jamal, Angga Asyafriana Ukantas and Turkish actor Uğur Işleyen is about a young Indonesian girl's arrival in Konya, escaping the trauma she experienced in her country. Staying at her friend’s house as a guest, she studies the works of the great Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi with her university friends and returns to her country after finding inner peace during her stay in Konya.
While the filming of the episode continues at the Fatma Sultan Mansion, one of the old historical houses of Konya and the restoration of which was completed a while ago, shooting will also take place at the Shrine of Rumi, Sultan Selim Mosque, Aziziye Mosque, Meram Stone Bridge, Bedesten (Covered Bazaar), Alaaddin Hill and Selçuk University.
The series, which is watched with great interest in Indonesia, is expected to contribute to the country's introduction to Konya.
