Turkish TV series, which have a four-year broadcasting history in Spain, have brought together Spanish and Turkish communities living at the two ends of the Mediterranean.

Jose Antonio Anton, deputy general manager of Atresmedia group, which pioneered the broadcasting of Turkish TV series in Spain and has introduced nearly 20 TV series to the Spanish audience, said that a bridge was built between two cultures and societies thanks to Turkish TV series.

Noting that the dominance in the TV series industry in Spain, which was in the hands of the Americans in the past, has now passed to the Turks, Anton said: "Since we started broadcasting Turkish TV series, we have seen that their effect on Spanish society has gradually grown. So much so that Spanish families who named their children Jonathan when American TV series were influential in Spain are now named their newborns Mustafa."

Emphasizing that Spain may have more in common with Turkey than its neighbors, Anton said that the opening of new doors that will increase the cultural and social relations between the two countries thanks to the TV series is excellent.

Deputy General Manager of Atresmedia Jose Antonio Anton poses in front of an emblem of their group, Spain, Nov. 26, 2021. (AA Photo)

Noting that they introduced Turkish TV series in Spain with "Fatma Gül’ün Suçu Ne?" ("What is Fatmagül's Fault?") in the summer of 2018, Anton continued: "Turkish culture is perceived as a different culture, especially for Western Europe. Although Turkish TV series are watched a lot in the Middle East, Arab countries, Eastern Europe or Latin America, we took a step that no one in Western Europe dared to. And we saw that the serials we broadcast broke rating records. The stories, scenes and acting in Turkish series are much loved in Spanish society. We are happy not only to invest in the right place but also to show Western Europe that there are good productions in Turkey."

According to Anton, their group broadcast the Turkish series "Kadın" ("Woman") on their most important channel Antena 3 in the summer of 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The series, which was broadcast on prime time, eventually had a number of viewers close to 3 million. Anton said that they received very positive messages from the Spaniards.

The director said, "Turkish TV series have raised the level in the TV series industry, which was dominated by American, French, British and Latin Americans in the past. There are productions that show the modern face of Turkey to more of Europe and destroy prejudices. With the series, we saw that our cultures are very close to each other. The differences were small details that increased the interest even more."

"We find the variety in Turkish TV series that we cannot find in French TV series," said Anton, adding that if Turkey continues to produce TV series at this level, the demand from Spain will continue in the same way.

Stating that although Turkish TV series are very long, "they interestingly connect the Spanish people to television and it is a success that they are very suspenseful," Anton also told that child actors in Turkish TV series "are very successful and make the story much more creative."

Dolores (R) and Jose Valverde pose in front of their television while a Turkish serial is broadcast, Spain, Nov. 26, 2021. (AA Photo)

Turkish series destroy prejudices

On the other hand, 81-year-old Dolores Valverde, who has been watching Turkish TV series for the last two years, said: "Before Turkish TV series, I thought Turkey was very poor and its streets were dirty. But I saw with the serials that it is a very beautiful country, and it surprised me a lot. "

Valverde said that she realized that the family structure and some traditions are similar in Turkish and Spanish societies and added she started to feel close to the Turkish people.

The influence of Turkish TV series in Spain has increased so much in recent years that the Turkish-Spanish Chamber of Industry and Commerce operating in Madrid highlighted the cultural relations and TV series industry between the two countries in this year's awards. The chamber announced that Turkish actress Cansu Dere and companies Atresmedia and Pasion Turca would be awarded on Dec. 1.