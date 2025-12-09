The dark comedy "One Battle After Another" racked up a leading nine Golden Globe nominations on Monday, positioning the Leonardo DiCaprio thriller as an early favorite on Hollywood's road to the Academy Awards.

The movie, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, stars DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter's life is in danger. The Warner Bros film will compete in the best movie musical or comedy category against "Marty Supreme" and "Bugonia," among others. Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value" claimed eight nominations, just ahead of supernatural horror film "Sinners" with seven. Both were nominated for the movie drama prize alongside Guillermo del Toro's take on "Frankenstein" and "Hamnet," a story about the family of William Shakespeare. "'Frankenstein' is a film I have been wanting to make for as long as I can remember and to have it embraced in this way means so much to me," del Toro said in a statement.

Acting nominees included DiCaprio and "One Battle" co-stars Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, who said the nominations left her "speechless and teary-eyed."

George Clooney and Adam Sandler received nods for "Jay Kelly," as did Dwayne Johnson for "The Smashing Machine" and Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo earned nominations for their roles in "Wicked: For Good," though the second part of Universal Pictures' "The Wizard of Oz" prequel failed to make it into the musical or comedy field. The Globes are among the first Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry's top honors, the Oscars, in March. The Globes telecast is scheduled for Jan. 11.

International films recognized

Voters for the Globes are entertainment journalists from around the world. Their choices this year reflected their affection for films made outside of Hollywood, said Debra Birnbaum, editor of awards website Gold Derby.

Beyond "Sentimental Value," they nominated the revenge thriller "It Was Just an Accident" from Iranian director Jafar Panahi and the Brazilian drama "The Secret Agent."

"The biggest surprise over everything is the big showing for all the international films," Birnbaum said. "I think those are the films we're going to be watching, not just at the Golden Globes, but throughout all the film (awards) season."

In a new podcast category, Globes voters nominated "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," "Call Her Daddy," "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "Smartless," and National Public Radio's "Up First."

HBO's vacation mystery "The White Lotus" led TV categories with six nominations, ahead of Netflix limited series "Adolescence" about a 13-year-old accused of murder. Netflix, the streaming pioneer attempting to remake Hollywood by purchasing TV, film and streaming assets, including HBO from Warner Bros Discovery, outpaced all networks with 22 nominations in television categories. Paramount Skydance made a hostile bid for Warner Bros Discovery on Monday.

Independent distributor Neon, the studio behind "Sentimental Value," "It Was Just an Accident," and "The Secret Agent," landed the most film nominations with 21.

Globe winners are chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Oscars. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return to host the Globes ceremony for a second time. The show will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.