Famous photographer Izzet Keribar's latest exhibition, “Heritage: Ottoman Architecture and Tile Art in Istanbul,” has opened to visitors at the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts in Istanbul. Curated by Lütfi Şen, the exhibition features 37 photos of eminent Ottoman architect Mimar Sinan’s works and the tiles inside these structures, along with many other architectural marvels.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that Keribar is one of the greatest Turkish photographers. Noting that the artist’s contribution to the training of a new generation of artists is also of great importance, Ersoy continued: “Keribar is an award-winning artist known all around the world. If I visited Istanbul as a tourist, I would like to visit this exhibition before the historical artifacts. As Keribar has discovered the aesthetic perspectives of mosques in Istanbul, I would like to see those works from his point of view.”

Implying that the fields most affected by the pandemic were the art, entertainment and cultural sectors, Ersoy added “As the ministry, we are planning to organize cultural and art activities intensively, starting with the opening of Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square on Oct. 29.”

Izzet Keribar (L) and Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy examine a photo of Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque by Izzet Keribar in the exhibition “Heritage: Ottoman Architecture and Tile Art in Istanbul,” Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts, Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 2, 2021. (AA Photo)

Keribar also emphasized that he loves Turkey so much and added: “I was born in Istanbul. I always say that I take photos of Turkey. My aim is to take photographs to promote Turkey in its best aspects. I hope I will continue to do it for many more years."

The exhibition can be seen until Oct. 20.