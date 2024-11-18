Hundreds of cultural professionals, including archaeologists and academics, called on the United Nations to safeguard war-torn Lebanon's heritage in a petition published Sunday ahead of a crucial UNESCO meeting.

Several Israeli strikes in recent weeks on Baalbek in the east and Tyre in the south hit close to ancient Roman ruins designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The petition, signed by 300 prominent cultural figures, was sent to UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay a day before a special session in Paris to consider listing Lebanese cultural sites under "enhanced protection."

It urges UNESCO to protect Baalbek and other heritage sites by establishing "no-target zones" around them, deploying international observers and enforcing measures from the 1954 Hague Convention on cultural heritage in conflict.

"Lebanon's cultural heritage at large is being endangered by recurrent assaults on ancient cities such as Baalbek, Tyre and Anjar, all UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as other historic landmarks," says the petition.

The damage following Israeli airstrikes at the historic al-Manshiya building near the Roman ruins of Baalbek, in the city of Baalbek, in the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, Nov. 8, 2024. (EPA Photo)

It calls on influential states to push for an end to military action that destroys damage to sites, as well as adding protections or introducing sanctions.

Change Lebanon, the charity behind the petition, said signatories included museum curators, academics, archaeologists and writers in Britain, France, Italy and the United States.

Enhanced protection status gives heritage sites "high-level immunity from military attacks," according to UNESCO.

"Criminal prosecutions and sanctions, conducted by the competent authorities, may apply in cases where individuals do not respect the enhanced protection granted to a cultural property," it said.

In Baalbek, Israeli strikes on Nov. 6 hit near the city's Roman temples, according to authorities, destroying a heritage house dating back to the French mandate and damaging the historic site.

The region's governor said "a missile fell in the car park" of a 1,000-year-old temple, the closest strike since the start of the war.

The ruins host the prestigious Baalbek Festival each year, a landmark event founded in 1956 and now a fixture on the international cultural scene, featuring performances by music legends like Oum Kalthoum, Charles Aznavour and Ella Fitzgerald.