German artist Almut Wegner was literally mesmerized by the historical, cultural and natural beauty of Cappadocia after visiting the site as a tourist some 32 years ago. Settling in the region following this visit, she has been creating art in her house here with great admiration and inspiration from that day on.

Having received an education in painting and theater directing, Wegner began traveling to various countries and came to Cappadocia upon her aunt’s recommendation in 1990.

Recalling her aunt’s words on Cappadocia, Wenger said: "I have traveled all over the world and the most beautiful place is Cappadocia."

"I wondered about Cappadocia and came here as a tourist. After staying for three weeks, I decided to settle here," she added.

She rented an old stone detached house in the town of Uçhisar in central Nevşehir province and renovated it. Turning the house into a studio, she occasionally hosts her friends from Germany there.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Wegner said that many different types of beauty exist in Cappadocia. "You have to be a poet to describe the beauty of this place. I depict the beauty of Cappadocia by drawing,” she said.

Cappadocia’s aura and beauty are not found elsewhere in the world, she added.

"I travel a lot among the ‘fairy chimneys.’ Every day, I find a mysterious new place. Sometimes my friends from Germany visit. I host them. They are also very impressed ...The scenery and the story of this place are strong."

Wegner said she gets inspired by the riches that nature bestowed on Cappadocia while she is creating her artwork.

Almut Wegner poses in the nature of Cappadocia, Nevşehir, central Turkey, May 10, 2022. (AA Photo)

"I draw pictures of trees here because trees are very important to the world. In addition to brushes in different sizes, I sometimes use a piece of cloth and sometimes a cloth brush," she added.

Making various masks from waste materials as well as painting, Wegner also began preparations to stage a one-man theater play for tourists who come to the region during the summer months.