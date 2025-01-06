Göbeklitepe, a historic site dating back 12,000 years, often called the "zero point of history" and listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has attracted a record number of visitors in 2024. This ancient archaeological wonder, located in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, drew a total of 709,643 visitors last year, making it one of the country's most visited sites.

Growing popularity

When Göbeklitepe first opened to the public in 2018, a portion of the site was closed for construction work on the upper protection roof. Despite this, it still drew around 70,000 visitors. In 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared the year "Göbeklitepe Year." As a result, the site saw a significant surge in visitors, with 412,378 people exploring the ancient ruins.

However, 2020 was a year of decline due to the pandemic. The expected number of visitors could not be achieved and only 197,912 people visited the site that year. The situation improved in 2021, when the site welcomed 567,453 visitors, marking the highest number in four years.

In 2022, Göbeklitepe set a new record with 850,000 visitors. Yet, 2023 saw a decline to 317,253 visitors, mainly due to the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş and subsequent floods that affected the region.

An aerial view of the archaeological site Göbeklitepe, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Sept. 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

2024, however, proved to be a remarkable year for Göbeklitepe. The number of visitors surged once again, reaching 709,643. According to Müslüm Çoban, a board member of the Tourist Guides Association, tourism in Şanlıurfa and the surrounding region flourished in 2024. After the challenges of 2023, which were compounded by natural disasters and the temporary closure of museums, the area saw a strong recovery.

Çoban emphasized that the visitor count for Göbeklitepe increased notably in 2024, thanks to new projects like the "Taştepeler Project." He also highlighted the excitement surrounding Göbeklitepe, with both domestic and international visitors eager to explore the site. Many returning visitors even expressed a desire to see it again. The World’s First Neolithic Congress, held in Şanlıurfa in November 2024, further fueled international interest in Göbeklitepe.

Looking ahead, there is great optimism for 2025. Çoban mentioned that after the successful World Neolithic Congress, both travel agencies and tourists from abroad are expected to flock to Şanlıurfa, eager to visit Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and the ongoing Taştepeler Project.

The 2025 goal is even more ambitious. Çoban shared that they aim to exceed 1.5 million visitors. The visibility of Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and the Taştepeler Project has increased significantly, thanks to the international attention gained through the World Neolithic Congress. Moreover, with plans for extensive promotions by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Presidency in international fairs, the region hopes to attract even more tourists from around the world.