The Museum of Islamic Civilizations, located within the Grand Çamlıca Mosque Complex, has become a Ramadan highlight by merging traditional heritage with cutting-edge technology.

Affiliated with the Directorate of National Palaces, the museum has unveiled rare artifacts from its archives for the first time, showcasing a technological infrastructure that brings together the historic and the modern. It attracts visitors not only from across Türkiye but also internationally.

The museum’s collection spans sacred relics associated with the Prophet Muhammad, Ottoman-era handwritten Qurans, exquisite examples of Turkish textile art, and inventions that illuminate the history of science and technology.

A general view of the Museum of Islamic Civilizations at the Grand Çamlıca Mosque Complex, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

Interactive experiences

The museum combines traditional curatorial methods with modern technology. Visitors are particularly drawn to the digital dome show, which transforms Islamic architectural aesthetics into a visual spectacle. Interactive screens allow guests to explore the stories behind each artifact in detail.

Other highlights include the hüsnühat section, featuring masterpieces in calligraphy, illumination and marbling, collections of tile art, royal decrees and charters, and textiles that represent the pinnacle of Turkish weaving traditions.

Nezih Ertuğ, the museum’s director since its founding, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the museum spans approximately 11,000 square meters over two floors. He emphasized that the museum displays valuable works from storerooms of leading museums under the Directorate of National Palaces, including Topkapı and Dolmabahçe Palaces and archaeology museums, many of which are being exhibited publicly for the first time.

“We organize these valuable works into about 11 groups. Our oldest items include parchments from the sixth and seventh centuries, known as the Damascus Documents. We also have precious pieces from the Mamluk era and rare Ottoman-era works, as well as modern textile-based artifacts,” Ertuğ said. “Given our name and location under the Grand Çamlıca Mosque, we also house certain sacred items that are particularly sensitive to religious sentiment.”

A visitor explores the Museum of Islamic Civilizations at the Grand Çamlıca Mosque Complex, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

He noted that the museum is the only center on Istanbul’s Asian side where visitors can see holy relics. Live broadcasts accompany the Qur’an, which is recited continuously at the Topkapı Palace’s Hırka-i Saadet section.

Ramadan draws crowds

During Ramadan, the museum sees its busiest periods. “Being inside the Grand Çamlıca Mosque is a major advantage. Visitors to the mosque also show great interest in our museum. We open at 10 a.m., staying open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11 p.m. on other days. This allows visitors coming for Tarawih prayers to tour the museum afterward, extending their spiritual experience,” Ertuğ said.

He added that the museum displays the silver case of the "Hırka-i Saadet" from the era of Sultan Selim I and original printing blocks of destimal handkerchiefs distributed on the 15th day of Ramadan, recreating the sacred atmosphere of ceremonies at Topkapı Palace.

Unique collections, exhibits

The museum also features talismanic shirts worn by Ottoman sultans into battle, designed to offer spiritual protection with inscriptions from the Qur’an and prayers for success. “These are highly artistic pieces made specifically for the wearer’s personal characteristics. They are invaluable to our collection,” Ertuğ noted.

Visitors can also see calligraphy panels and works by Sultan Mahmud II, as well as a special exhibition of pieces by master calligrapher Hasan Çelebi and his students, available during Ramadan.

Artifacts are on display at the Museum of Islamic Civilizations in Istanbul’s Grand Çamlıca Mosque Complex, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

Blending tradition

“While we have traditional display cases, we also use digital installations aimed at young visitors and children. One installation, called "Ab-ı Hayat," visually narrates the changes and beauties brought about by the arrival of water in the world in a 10-minute performance. Another, the dome installation, digitally presents the domes of Türkiye’s 10 largest mosques along with the calls to prayer from each mosque,” Ertuğ said.

He added that the museum uses technology to advance educational activities, proudly bridging the gap between heritage and the future.