Organizers have officially announced that Chicago’s largest music festival Lollapalooza will be held at Grant Park at full capacity between July 29 and Aug. 1 this year.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous major events have been canceled or postponed in the United States since March 2020. Most recently, the Coachella Festival planned for April 2021 and the Burning Man Festival at the beginning of September were once again canceled.

Lollapalooza has been taking place since 1991 and is one of the most popular and successful festivals in North America. There are now offshoots all over the world.

"What’s up Chicago? I’ll see you this summer with my good friends, the Foo Fighters,” frontman Dave Grohl said in a video that features Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Lollapalooza co-founder Perry Farrell and Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announcing festival dates. The video, nearly two minutes long, also features music from rumored act Journey and Chicago rapper Polo G, a past performer.

Lollapalooza typically welcomes 100,000 daily attendees to see more than 170 acts perform across eight stages. This year, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend.

For festgoers who are not fully vaccinated, a negative test result must be obtained the day before entry. Organizers said they will detail the festival entry process in early July.

Lollapalooza and other large Chicago events were nixed last year to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The 2020 Lollapalooza lineup had not been announced before the June 2020 cancellation.