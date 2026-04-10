Legendary British rock band Deep Purple made Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's day with a brief ​visit to their high-profile superfan on Friday as they returned to the country they first ⁠toured more than half ⁠a century ago.

Takaichi's reputation as an amateur drummer and fan of hard rock and heavy metal has been well ​documented and she has referred to Deep ​Purple as ⁠one of her favorite bands, along with the likes of Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

"You are my god," a giddy Takaichi said in English to Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, presenting him with a set of made-in-Japan drumsticks that she signed.

After a brief photo session with lead singer Ian Gillan and the other members, Takaichi told the band she had bought their "Machine Head" album in grade school, which features some ⁠of ⁠the band's biggest hits, such as "Smoke on the Water" and "Highway Star." She played keyboard in a Deep Purple tribute band in middle school and then switched to drums in university, she said.

"These days, when I fight with my husband I drum to 'Burn' and cast a curse on him," she joked.

The group's courtesy call was a welcome respite for Japan's first ⁠female prime minister, who vowed to "work, work, work" when she took office last October.

Since then, Takaichi has had to grapple with a diplomatic fallout with ​China, economic strain from a weak yen and rising prices, and now ​the threat of an energy crisis due to the Middle East conflict.

"I have the deepest respect for the ⁠way ‌you ‌continue to make rock history while embracing new ⁠challenges and creating captivating music to this ‌day," she said through an interpreter.

The band's ties to Japan run ​deep. The double live ⁠album "Made in Japan," recorded during Deep Purple's ⁠first Japan tour in 1972, cemented its reputation as one of ⁠rock's most formidable ​live acts.

The band kicks off its 2026 Japan tour on Saturday at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan.