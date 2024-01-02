Throughout the year 2023, a multitude of international artists graced stages across various cities, marking a year of diverse and grand concerts across Türkiye.

Grammy award-winning virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov held a concert dedicated to aiding those affected by the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6.

The proceeds from the concert held at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall (CRR) on April 19 were directed toward aiding the earthquake victims.

As part of their "Crushing The Enemies of Metal" tour, the heavy metal band Manowar left their mark in Türkiye, holding their fifth concert in the country on June 3, drawing an audience of over 10,000 attendees.

One of the most notable concerts in Istanbul, where foreign artists frequently perform, was the performance by the rock band Hollywood Vampires, including renowned actor Johnny Depp. On June 10, the band's vocalist, Alice Cooper, not only sang their songs but also delivered beloved tracks from famous rock groups.

The American folk group The Lumineers held their first concert in Türkiye on July 12, as part of the 30th Istanbul Jazz Festival. The band presented a selection of their songs including "Ho Hey," "Cleopatra," "A.M. Radio," and "Stubborn Love."

The Istanbul concert of the world-renowned American violin virtuoso and dancer Lindsey Stirling on July 20 also made a lasting impact. At the Turkcell Vadi Istanbul, Stirling treated the audience to a mesmerizing one-and-a-half-hour performance combining violin and dance.

Brazilian pop sensation Anitta and Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy took the stage by storm at the opening ceremony of the highly anticipated 2023 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul.

Glenn Hughes, the former vocalist of the prominent rock band Deep Purple, met his fans in Ankara ODTÜ Vişnelik on Oct. 6 and in Istanbul on Oct. 7 as part of his world tour commemorating the 50th anniversary of the "Burn" album recorded with Deep Purple.

In addition to these concerts in Istanbul, the city also hosted performances by a plethora of globally renowned artists such as Steve Vai, Gipsy Kings, Chris de Burgh, Soen, Imany, Nai Barghouti, Dino Merlin, Marcus Miller, Emel Mathlouthi, Buika, Mark Eliyahu, Evgeny Grinko, Stjepan Hauser, Le Trio Joubran, Balazs Havasi, Epica and Yasmin Levy.

Gipsy Kings was among the internationally renowned groups performing in Istanbul this year.

Burna Boy and Anitta share the stage during the Pepsi Kickoff Show, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Photo by Sonat Bahar)

Ankara leg

Ankara witnessed concerts by internationally acclaimed musicians this year, including the performance by Portuguese singer Dulce Pontes on Oct. 15, which garnered significant attention from the capital's residents.

Pontes, renowned for her original Fado style that brings Portugal's traditional music to the international stage, performed her beloved songs at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Ada Ankara Main Hall concert.

The Budapest Festival Orchestra Chamber Music Ensemble also made its debut in Türkiye with a concert at CSO Ada Ankara on April 13.

The 37th International Ankara Music Festival brought numerous foreign groups and musicians to the capital, featuring attention-grabbing concerts by Taipei Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Sofia Vocalensemble.

As part of the Culture Road Festival, and the Türkiye-Korea Friendship Jazz Concert, South Korean pianist Gee Hye Lee performed for her fans at CSO Ada Ankara on Sept. 24.

Moreover, concerts by Wishbone Ash on April 15, Steve Vai on April 18, and Geoff Tate on Nov. 15 delighted music enthusiasts in Ankara.

First times

While some artists held their debut concerts in Türkiye this year, Grammy Award-winning American singer Christina Aguilera met her fans in Antalya on Aug. 9. Performing hits like "Stripped" and "Dirrty," Aguilera was accompanied on stage by eight dancers and three vocalists.

British singer Robbie Williams also held his first concert in Türkiye on Aug. 18 in Bodrum. Performing at Lujo Hotel Bodrum, he sang tracks like "Strong," "Come Undone," "Don't Look Back in Anger," "Feel," "Kids," and "Rock DJ."