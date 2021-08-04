The seventh installation of the Ayvalık Music Festival, which is being hosted by the Ayvalık International Music Academy (AIMA), will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug.19 this year. The event will present six spellbinding concerts by talented groups and musicians.

The festival, which elevates the atmosphere in the Aegean town of Ayvalık every year, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the one-year hiatus, the event will host captivating performances by the Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra (TUGFO), the Anatolian Wind Quintet, A Capella Boğaziçi and Cello Paradiso. It will also shine a spotlight on young talent, including Naz Irem Türkmen and Duru Aydın and the Flapper Swing Jazz Band.

Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the opening concert of the 7th Ayvalık Music Festival. (İHA Photo)

The festival will kick off with TUGFO’s concert under the baton of conductor Cem Mansur on the night of Aug.10. In the next performance, to be held on Aug. 13, the Anatolian Wind Quintet will treat listeners to modern interpretations of traditional Turkish tunes. The concerts continue with a performance by the award-winning vocal group A Capella Boğaziçi on Aug. 14.

The festival finishes off with concerts by Naz Irem Türkmen and Duru Aydın on Aug. 17, and the Flapper Swing Jazz Band on Aug. 18.

Listeners can attend all the performances within the festival free of charge.