British rock legends The Rolling Stones will perform in Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for canceling an earlier gig after frontman Mick Jagger contracted COVID-19, the promoter Mojo announced on Wednesday.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better. "All other dates from next week are scheduled to go ahead as planned," the group added in a separate tweet.

The Stones' Monday performance was canceled at the last minute after Jagger experienced coronavirus symptoms at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

This forced the band to also postpone a concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland, as a spokesperson for the band said the 78-year old Jagger had quarantined in the Netherlands for at least five days.