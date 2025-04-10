The life and works of Mimar Sinan, one of the most significant figures in architectural history, are explored in the theater play "Ben Mimar Sinan" ("I Am Mimar Sinan"). Known for his masterpieces across the cities of the Ottoman Empire, Sinan’s legacy is portrayed in this play, produced by Eskişehir City Theaters. It offers an inspiring portrayal of Sinan’s life and the creative process behind his architectural wonders, giving young audiences an opportunity to connect with this historical icon.

The play is part of an initiative by the Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality City Theaters, which aims to introduce great Turkish figures to new generations. Written by Turgut Özakman, "Ben Mimar Sinan" is a one-person play directed by Murat Atak, with Emre Demirci portraying Mimar Sinan. The production, which narrates Sinan’s life and works through his own perspective, was recently performed for the third time for high school students on the Sultandere stage.

The play offers more than just a historical narrative; it brings the architecture of the period to life through carefully crafted sets, lighting, costumes and miniatures that reflect the era. In addition to showcasing Mimar Sinan's works, the play introduces audiences to the miniature and calligraphy artists, as well as composers, who lived during Sinan's time, providing a fuller cultural context.

Emre Demirci, who has performed with Eskişehir City Theaters for 14 years, expressed his pride in being part of a production specifically aimed at young people. He shared that portraying a historical figure like Sinan was both an exciting and inspiring challenge. "When I first got the role, I was thrilled but also anxious about how I would portray such a monumental figure. But once I started researching, I was amazed by Sinan's accomplishments and how much he achieved in his lifetime," Demirci shared.

A moment from the play "I am Mimar Sinan" in Eskişehir, Türkiye, April 8, 2025. (AA Photo)

Inspirational message

The play resonates with audiences of all ages, emphasizing that it’s never too late to pursue one’s dreams. As Sinan himself said, "I caught my first opportunity at the age of 44." Demirci highlighted this quote as an important message for both the young and the old.

"Sinan’s words remind us that age should never be an obstacle to achievement. His story is a call to action for everyone, no matter their age, to chase their dreams," Demirci said.

Reflecting on Sinan’s resilience, Demirci also discussed the famous architect’s determination when, at 78 years old, he was tasked with building the Selimiye Mosque. "Sinan was both anxious and excited about this challenge. He saw it as his final opportunity and yet his genius continued to shine through in his work."

The play has been well-received, particularly by younger audiences. Murat Atak, the director, noted the importance of showcasing Mimar Sinan as a pivotal figure in the history of architecture. "Mimar Sinan’s legacy is a source of inspiration for generations," said Atak.

Atak also emphasized the role of the play in educating young people about historical figures they may not be familiar with. "Today, our play was met with great enthusiasm and the youth responded with a standing ovation. We are proud to contribute to a national duty of cultural awareness," Atak added.