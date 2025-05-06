A series of artworks, including the famous portrait of Mehmet the Conqueror (Mehmed II), painted by Italian artist Gentile Bellini at the Sultan's command, as well as various medallions depicting the ruler, are currently on display in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

According to information obtained by the Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Victoria and Albert Museum and the National Gallery, Bellini's portraits of Mehmed II, created during his stay in Istanbul from 1479 to 1481, along with the accompanying medallions, are considered some of the most important portraits of the Middle Ages.

Bellini was invited to Istanbul by Sultan Mehmed II, where he created works depicting daily life in the Ottoman Empire. His artwork captured the clothing of the Ottoman people and the landscapes of the period, providing a valuable visual record of the time.

At the Sultan's request, Bellini painted a portrait of Mehmet the Conqueror and also crafted a bronze medallion. Both the portrait and medallion, now part of the Victoria and Albert Museum's prestigious collection, are among the world's most renowned works of art.

Pioneering example of portraiture

The portrait of Sultan Mehmet II has undergone various conservation efforts over time, resulting in some damage. One notable feature is the inscription at the bottom of the arched doorway depicting the Sultan, with the legible portion reading "November 25, 1480." On the other side of the doorway, the Latin phrase "Victor Orbis" ("Conqueror of the World") is visible.

A visitor explores artworks, including the renowned portrait of Mehmed the Conqueror (Mehmed II), painted by Italian artist Gentile Bellini, currently on display in London, U.K., May 2, 2025. (AA Photo)

The three crowns in the upper corners of the portrait are thought to symbolize the three empires Sultan Mehmet II ended through his conquests: the Roman Empire, the Empire of Trebizond and the capture of Anatolia, especially Konya.

The arched doorway framing Fatih is believed to be inspired by the door of the Church of St. Zechariah in Italy, symbolizing the passage from evil to good.

The profile pose, commonly used in portraits of the period, also appears in Bellini's depiction of Mehmet II. The Sultan's curved nose is considered one of the earliest examples of a naturalistic portrayal of an individual. Additionally, the red-and-white turban in the portrait is thought to represent his political and religious position.

Sultan in medallions

In the medallion, Sultan Mehmet II is shown riding a horse. The three crowns seen in the portrait also appear on the reverse of the medallion, underscoring the symbolic significance of these emblems. This medallion is the only known work in this genre created by Bellini.

Another Fatih medallion on display at the museum carries the signature of Italian painter Constanza de Ferrera. In this piece, Sultan Mehmet II is again shown on horseback. It is believed that de Ferrera created this medallion after Fatih's death, likely with the intention of selling it.

In Bertoldo di Giovanni's Sultan Mehmet II medallion, a young figure is depicted on a chariot, which is thought to symbolize the Sultan’s military victories.

Both the portrait and the medallions have an interesting history regarding their acquisition by the museums. The portrait was acquired by the National Gallery in 1916 as part of the legacy of diplomat Austen Henry Layard.

Layard, a British diplomat who grew up in Venice and later retired there, is believed to have added numerous works to his private collection, often acquiring them through his diplomatic connections. Many of these pieces eventually found their way into public collections.

The medallions by di Giovanni and de Ferrera were donated to the Victoria and Albert Museum by businessman and art collector George Salting.