Every generation of artists inherits not only an artistic tradition but also a geography of aspiration. Certain cities cease to function merely as places on a map and instead become cultural metaphors, embodying the ideals, anxieties and ambitions of an entire era. For almost a century, Paris occupied precisely such a position in the imagination of Turkish painters. It represented far more than an educational destination or an artistic pilgrimage. It symbolized entry into the modern world itself. To leave Istanbul for Paris was to believe that painting could be transformed by crossing borders, that artistic legitimacy lay somewhere beyond the familiar landscape of home.

Nedim Gürsel’s "Turkish Painters of Paris" ("Paris'in Türk Ressamları") revisits this enduring relationship with remarkable elegance. Yet to describe the book as a survey of six painters would be to misunderstand both its intention and its achievement. Gürsel is not writing a conventional history of Turkish art, nor does he seek to catalogue the careers of artists who happened to live in France. Rather, he explores a far more intriguing question: why did Paris become indispensable to the making of modern Turkish painting, and what did that encounter ultimately produce? The answer, as the book repeatedly suggests, cannot be reduced to artistic influence alone.

Art history has long been tempted by linear narratives of influence: artists travel, absorb new styles and return transformed. Such accounts are tidy, reassuring and, more often than not, profoundly misleading. They reduce painters to passive recipients of European innovation while overlooking the complexity of cultural exchange. Gürsel wisely refuses this simplistic framework. Throughout his book, Paris emerges not as a teacher dispensing artistic wisdom but as an intellectual interlocutor, a city that demanded negotiation rather than imitation. The distinction matters.

Modern Turkish painting did not emerge because artists learned how to paint in Paris. Ottoman painters had already mastered academic realism through institutions and ateliers. What Paris offered instead was something far less tangible yet infinitely more consequential: the possibility of questioning inherited certainties. It encouraged artists to reconsider not only technique but also identity, authorship and the very purpose of painting itself.

Perhaps this explains why the relationship between Turkish painters and Paris has always been marked by paradox. The city promised liberation while simultaneously confronting artists with an overwhelming artistic legacy. Every museum, every boulevard and every studio carried the weight of centuries of European visual culture. To arrive in Paris was therefore not simply to discover modernity but to measure oneself against it.

The cover of Nedim Gürsel’s "Turkish Painters of Paris," which explores the relationship between Turkish painters and Paris. (Photo by Dilek Yalçın)

The most remarkable artists refused to disappear beneath that weight. Instead, they transformed distance into clarity. Seen from Paris, Istanbul appeared differently. Anatolia acquired new meanings. Exile sharpened memory. Home became less geographical than psychological. This subtle transformation lies at the heart of Gürsel’s narrative.

Rather than celebrating Paris as the triumphant capital of artistic success, he presents it as a place where belonging was continuously negotiated and where artistic freedom often arrived accompanied by loneliness. Success appears uncertain, failure deeply human and recognition surprisingly fragile. In doing so, Gürsel dismantles the familiar mythology surrounding Paris without diminishing its historical significance.

Among the painters gathered in the book, no figure embodies this contradiction more powerfully than Fikret Muallâ. Few Turkish artists have become so inseparable from the visual identity of Paris itself. Muallâ did not paint monuments. He painted rhythm. His cafés, bars, crowded pavements, circus performers and anonymous passersby transformed everyday life into restless choreography. The city becomes animated not by architecture but by human presence. Yet Muallâ’s Paris is never entirely joyous.

Behind its vivid colors lies profound solitude. Financial hardship, psychological instability and alcoholism accompany much of his artistic journey. Gürsel deserves particular credit for resisting the temptation to romanticize this suffering. Too often, modern art has transformed personal tragedy into aesthetic mythology. Gürsel instead restores complexity, allowing readers to understand that Muallâ’s genius emerged not because of his suffering but despite it. Paris offered him visibility. It also demanded an unbearable emotional price.

Abidin Dino presents an altogether different encounter with the city. Where Muallâ’s Paris is emotional, Dino’s is intellectual. His relationship with the French capital extended well beyond painting into literature, philosophy and political thought. Surrounded by figures such as Pablo Picasso, Louis Aragon and numerous writers and intellectuals, Dino inhabited a cultural environment in which artistic disciplines constantly intersected. Drawing, poetry, political commitment and philosophical reflection became inseparable elements of a single creative practice.

Gürsel captures this atmosphere with remarkable sensitivity. Rather than overwhelming the reader with dates and stylistic terminology, he reconstructs conversations, friendships and encounters that reveal how artistic communities actually function. His narrative frequently resembles literary memoir more than academic art history and therein lies one of the book’s greatest strengths. Gürsel understands that painters are shaped not only by movements and manifestos but equally by cafés, studios, chance meetings and lifelong friendships.

This literary quality distinguishes "Turkish Painters of Paris" from many books devoted to modern art. It does not merely document artistic production. It reconstructs artistic life.

The same complexity characterizes Mehmet Güleryüz, although his relationship with Paris follows an entirely different trajectory. Güleryüz did not travel to France in search of stylistic imitation. On the contrary, Paris strengthened precisely those qualities that made his work unmistakably his own. His expressive figures, theatrical compositions and psychological intensity remained deeply rooted in Turkish social realities even while engaging confidently with European modernism.

Here Gürsel quietly overturns one of the oldest assumptions in Turkish art history. Influence, he suggests, need not result in imitation. The most accomplished artists absorb intellectual freedom rather than visual formulas. They borrow questions, not answers. It is perhaps this insight that elevates the book beyond biography. Gürsel invites us to reconsider modern Turkish painting not as a provincial attempt to imitate Europe but as an ongoing dialogue in which Turkish artists actively redefined the terms of modernity itself.

Utku Varlık, occupies yet another position within Gürsel’s constellation of artists. If Muallâ painted the pulse of Paris and Dino absorbed its intellectual atmosphere, Varlık transformed the city into an interior landscape. His paintings rarely describe a recognisable geography; instead, they inhabit the uncertain territory between memory and dream, between figuration and disappearance. Paris, in his work, is no longer an external subject but an invisible structure shaping perception itself. Gürsel perceptively demonstrates that by the time of Varlık’s generation, the dialogue with Paris had become less architectural than psychological. The city had moved from the streets into the imagination.

A similar sense of displacement informs the work of Ömer Kaleşi. Born in the Balkans before eventually settling in France, Kaleşi carries multiple histories simultaneously. His haunting faces, stripped of anecdotal context, seem suspended between continents, identities and eras. They are neither portraits nor symbols, but repositories of memory. Reading Gürsel’s reflections on Kaleşi, one begins to understand that migration, for these artists, was never merely geographical. What traveled across borders were not simply painters but entire cultural memories, each searching for a new visual language capable of accommodating both departure and belonging.

Onay Akbaş, the youngest artist included in the book, inevitably introduces another question. His presence marks not only the continuation of a tradition but also its transformation. By the time Akbaş established himself in Paris, the city no longer occupied the uncontested position it once held within the international art world. Globalization, digital communication, the proliferation of biennials and the emergence of new cultural centers have fundamentally altered the geography of artistic production. His inclusion therefore serves as a quiet reminder that the relationship between Turkish painters and Paris is no longer historical continuity but historical reflection.

This perhaps leads to the most compelling question raised by Gürsel’s book, although it remains largely implicit rather than explicitly addressed.

Why is Paris no longer the first destination for young Turkish painters?

The answer has little to do with the decline of Paris itself and much to do with the transformation of the contemporary art ecosystem.

For much of the 20th century, artistic legitimacy remained concentrated within a handful of Western capitals. Paris functioned as the epicenter of artistic education, intellectual exchange and institutional recognition. Today, however, the contemporary art world operates through networks rather than centers. Biennials have become as influential as museums. International residencies often matter as much as prestigious academies. Curators, collectors, foundations and digital visibility increasingly shape artistic careers alongside traditional institutions.

The contemporary artist is therefore less concerned with reaching a single destination than with navigating a constantly expanding international network.

Berlin attracts artists through its comparatively affordable studios and independent project spaces. London continues to function as an extraordinary meeting point between museums, commercial galleries and art schools despite its increasingly prohibitive costs. New York remains closely connected to the global market, while Los Angeles has evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic environments for interdisciplinary artistic practice, where cinema, technology and visual art intersect with remarkable fluidity.

Perhaps even more revealing is the emergence of cities that scarcely appeared on the artistic map only a generation ago.

Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are gradually redefining cultural influence through museums, public commissions, ambitious acquisition programs and residency initiatives. Unlike Paris, these cities do not possess centuries of accumulated artistic mythology. Their significance lies elsewhere. They offer infrastructure rather than nostalgia. Opportunity rather than historical prestige. For many emerging artists, these conditions can prove considerably more relevant than proximity to the canonical narratives of European modernism.

This shift reveals a profound transformation in artistic ambition itself. The twentieth-century painter travelled to Paris in order to learn the language of modernism. The twenty-first-century artist travels in search of visibility, collaboration and sustainability. These are fundamentally different aspirations.

Consequently, the mythology surrounding Paris has inevitably weakened. Not because the city has lost its museums, collections, or intellectual vitality, but because contemporary art no longer acknowledges a single cultural capital. The map has become radically decentralized. Influence circulates through Venice, São Paulo, Sharjah, Seoul, Istanbul, Basel, Doha and countless other nodes connected by fairs, biennials and digital platforms rather than by geography alone.

It is precisely here that Gürsel’s book acquires an unexpected contemporary relevance. By revisiting the generation for whom Paris represented artistic destiny, he unintentionally invites readers to reflect upon a generation for whom no equivalent destination exists. If Turkish painters once asked, How do we reach Paris? Young artists today are confronted with an entirely different question: How does one remain intellectually grounded while simultaneously existing within an increasingly borderless art world?

This is perhaps the point at which the book becomes more than a historical account. It becomes a meditation on changing definitions of artistic mobility itself.

There is, however, one aspect of the book that deserves more critical attention.

Gürsel’s selection of artists is thoughtful, coherent and undeniably compelling. Yet every act of selection inevitably produces absence. Readers familiar with the history of Turkish modernism may reasonably wonder why figures such as Fahrelnissa Zeid, whose international career fundamentally reshaped perceptions of Turkish abstraction, remain outside this narrative. The absence of Nejad Devrim, another central figure within postwar Parisian abstraction, is equally striking. One could also argue that the experiences of women artists deserve a far more prominent place within any discussion of Turkish painters in Paris. These omissions do not diminish the book’s value, but they do remind us that cultural memory is always selective. Every history illuminates certain voices while leaving others in the margins.

Yet perhaps this incompleteness is precisely what gives Gürsel’s work its vitality. Rather than attempting to write the definitive history of Turkish artists in Paris, he composes an essay on artistic encounters, allowing readers to continue the conversation long after the final page.

Ultimately, the greatest achievement of "Turkish Painters of Paris" lies not in documenting six remarkable painters but in demonstrating how cities themselves become artistic mediums. Paris appears throughout the book less as architecture than as memory, less as geography than as intellectual atmosphere. Its greatest legacy was never the academies it housed or the museums it built, but the questions it compelled artists to ask about themselves.

Perhaps that is why the book resonates so strongly today. We live in an era in which artists no longer need to relocate to a single city in order to participate in global conversations. The centres have multiplied; the routes have diversified. And yet the fundamental challenge remains unchanged. Every generation must still negotiate the delicate balance between influence and originality, belonging and displacement, local identity and international dialogue.

Paris no longer occupies the singular position it once held within the artistic imagination. But perhaps that is precisely why Gürsel’s book feels so timely. It reminds us that what ultimately transformed these painters was never the city itself. It was their willingness to confront the unfamiliar without abandoning the memory of where they came from. Paris did not create Turkish modernism. It provided the conditions under which Turkish modernism learned to recognise itself. That distinction is subtle, but it changes the entire story. And it is this subtlety more than nostalgia, biography or even art history that makes Nedim Gürsel’s "Turkish Painters of Paris" an essential contribution to our understanding of the enduring dialogue between place, identity and artistic becoming.