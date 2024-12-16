Sufi philosopher Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, whose profound thoughts have resonated worldwide, continues to capture the attention of people from all walks of life, bolstered by contributions from globally renowned figures.

According to professor Nuri Şimşekler, director of the Mevlana Studies Institute at Selçuk University, the influence of Rumi in the Ottoman Empire gradually spread to Europe, the United States and the Far East over time. Şimşekler emphasized that this global interest is not the result of a marketing or promotional campaign.

"Mevlana was a figure who spoke to humanity and told us about ourselves," said Şimşekler. He pointed out that, despite the modern world being saturated with various communication tools, contemporary individuals often hear voices from across the globe but struggle to listen to their own inner voices. Rumi’s teachings, which encourage individuals to "listen to yourself," "hear yourself" and "read yourself," guide people toward self-reflection and self-awareness.

Rumi’s rising influence

In recent years, a trend of "reading Mevlana" or "reading the Mesnevi" has emerged, according to Şimşekler. He noted that this newfound interest is widespread, with people from diverse backgrounds drawn to Rumi's philosophy. For example, famous artists like Madonna have read Rumi's poetry and even composed songs based on his words. Additionally, singer Beyonce named one of her twin children "Rumi." Some well-known artists in Türkiye have also named their children after Rumi, sparking curiosity and prompting others to ask, "What is this? Let me read Mevlana, too."

Şimşekler sees this trend positively, encouraging more people to explore Rumi’s wisdom. He also highlighted that today’s younger generation’s interest in Rumi is primarily driven by digital platforms, which present his ideas in accessible and engaging ways, often through popular media.

Rumi’s words and philosophy have always been a guiding light for society, and his teachings are particularly relevant today. Şimşekler noted that during the 13th century, when Rumi lived, Anatolia was in turmoil, ravaged by wars, sibling conflicts and the Mongol invasion in the East. This chaotic environment makes Rumi's unifying messages even more significant. In today's world, facing similar divisions, Rumi's words continue to resonate, which is why they continue to capture so much attention.